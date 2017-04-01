By Okeog hene Edith THE West African Examinations
Council (WAEC) has applauded
the Delta State Government for
its sustained commitment in the fight
against examination malpractice in
the state.
Branch Controller of WAEC in
Asaba, Mrs. Helen Ifeachor who spoke
at Saint Patrick’s College (SPC), Asaba,
during the briefing session for examination
monitors for the 2017 Senior
School Certificate Examinations,
noted that the state government has
been consistent in its fight against the
menace of examination fraud.
Ifeachor disclosed that all hands
must be on deck in order to tackle the
menace of examination malpractice in
the state in all its ramifications, adding
that examination monitors should
feel free to report any school principal
or teacher involved in examination
malpractice in the state.
According to her, this year’s WAEC
examinations will not be conducted
with answer booklets, but rather, candidates
would be expected to write
their answers inside the question papers,
saying that the measure was to
reduce the incidence of examination
malpractice to the barest minimum.
She, therefore, urged monitors
to report any case of examination
malpractice to the council (WAEC) as
failure to do so is examination malpractice
itself.
On her part, the State Officer of National
Examination Council (NECO),
Mrs. Roseline Eyise who harped on
the need for examination monitors
to always identify themselves with
security personnel that would be
sent to all NECO examination centres,
urged them not to use the NECO examination
period for making money,
adding that they should always write
down the registration number of any
candidate suspected for examination
malpractice.