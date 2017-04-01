WAEC Applauds DTSG For Its Sustained Commitment Against Examination Malpractice

By Okeog hene Edith THE West African Examinations

Council (WAEC) has applauded

the Delta State Government for

its sustained commitment in the fight

against examination malpractice in

the state.

Branch Controller of WAEC in

Asaba, Mrs. Helen Ifeachor who spoke

at Saint Patrick’s College (SPC), Asaba,

during the briefing session for examination

monitors for the 2017 Senior

School Certificate Examinations,

noted that the state government has

been consistent in its fight against the

menace of examination fraud.

Ifeachor disclosed that all hands

must be on deck in order to tackle the

menace of examination malpractice in

the state in all its ramifications, adding

that examination monitors should

feel free to report any school principal

or teacher involved in examination

malpractice in the state.

According to her, this year’s WAEC

examinations will not be conducted

with answer booklets, but rather, candidates

would be expected to write

their answers inside the question papers,

saying that the measure was to

reduce the incidence of examination

malpractice to the barest minimum.

She, therefore, urged monitors

to report any case of examination

malpractice to the council (WAEC) as

failure to do so is examination malpractice

itself.

On her part, the State Officer of National

Examination Council (NECO),

Mrs. Roseline Eyise who harped on

the need for examination monitors

to always identify themselves with

security personnel that would be

sent to all NECO examination centres,

urged them not to use the NECO examination

period for making money,

adding that they should always write

down the registration number of any

candidate suspected for examination

malpractice.