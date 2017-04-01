Importance Of Girl-Child EducationIn Nigeria

By Okeog hene Edith ACCORDING to the Oxford Advanced Learners

Dictionary, education is the process of receiving

or giving systematic instruction, especially at a

school or university. Education is an enlightening experience.

To educate means to train the mind, character,

and abilities of individuals. Education is a fundamental

human right that should be availed to all individuals

irrespective of age, sex and nationality.

From the dictionary definition above, it is obvious

that education is central to development and improvement

of individuals which would ultimately translate to

the well-being of the nation. It empowers people and

strengthens nations. It is a powerful “equalizer”, opening

doors to all to lift themselves out of poverty. Two of

the eight MDGs pertain to education namely, universal

primary completion and gender parity in primary and

secondary schooling. Moreover, education especially

girls’ education has a direct and proven impact on the

goals related to child and reproductive health and environmental

sustainability. Education also promotes

economic growth, national productivity and innovation,

and values of democracy and social cohesion.

Investment in girl-child education benefits the

individual, society, and the world as a whole. Broadbased

education of good quality is among the most

powerful instruments known to reduce poverty and

inequality. With proven benefits for personal health,

it also strengthens nations’ economic health by laying

the foundation for sustained economic growth. For

individuals and nations, education is key to creating,

applying, and spreading knowledge and thus to the

development of dynamic, globally competitive economies.

And it is fundamental for the construction of

democratic societies.

The girl-child is a female child from birth, later grown

into a young immature woman, especially an unmarried

one and should not be denied the right to education. The

National Child Welfare Policy (1989) as cited by Ada

(2001) defines the girl-child as a female between the

ages of 14 years. Offorma (2009) defines it as a Biological

female offspring from birth to eighteen (18) years

of age. This includes the period of infancy, childhood,

early and late adolescence stage of development. The

girl-child is, therefore, seen as a female person who will

eventually grow into a woman, get married and bear

her own children.

The gender apartheid placed the girl-child in a disadvantaged

position, suppresses her potentials and

destroys her self-actualization thereby making her to

become a victim of a pre-existing socio-cultural male

chauvinism (such character that subjects the girl-child

to multiple operation, exploitation and discrimination).

The girl-child education has become a major issue

of concern in most developing countries of the world

especially in Sub-Sahara Africa where large numbers of

young girls do not attend school. According to UNICEF

(2007) as cited by Grace (2010), the global figure for

out of school children is estimated to be 121million,

out of which 65million (approximately 53.8 per cent)

were girls and over 80 per cent of whom lives in Sub-

Sahara Africa.

The importance of the girl child education can never

be overemphasized. Education is paramount; it is the

light that shows the way by removing the darkness of

ignorance as education is the salt that gives the taste

of life. The girl-child in Nigeria have had various challenges

in order to obtain equal education in all forms

of formal education. In Nigeria, education is a basic

human right and has been recognized as such since the

1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human

Rights.

A positive correlation exists between the enrollment

of girls in primary schools and the gross national product

and increase of life expectancy. Because of this correlation,

enrollment in schools represents the largest

component of the investment in human capital in any

society. Rapid socio-economic development of a nation

has been observed to depend on the caliber of women

and their education in that country. Education bestows

on girls a disposition for a lifelong acquisition of knowledge,

values, attitudes, competence and skills.

To ensure equal access to education, the National

Policy on Education states that access to education is

a right for all Nigerian children regardless of gender,

religion and disability. Education is meant for all. In

fact, it is the fundamental human right of every child

whether boy or girl, able or disabled to acquire the basic

education. There should therefore, be no discrimination

as to who goes to school and who does not, hence

education recognizes and helps to unlock the potentials

in every child. Low enrolment of the girl-child in school

is widening the educational

and economic gap

between the men and the

women folks, families

and Nigeria in general.

The girl-child has the

right to education like

the male child, the right

to skill acquisition, the

right to make choice and

self-actualization just

like the male child. But

in some societies, the

girl child is denied the

right to adequate education;

they are married out

before they turn fifteen

years not being able to

finish school. This is an

abuse to their human

right. Most females in

some countries including

Nigeria are overlooked, under fed, and uneducated.

Girls are being abused, forced into marriage and baby

making machines which subject them to poverty.

It has been noted by researchers that enabling female

education is crucial for national development, and the

role of women cannot be underestimated. When a girl

is educated, a nation is also educated. This is so because

the education of every child starts from the family and

the mother is the first teacher. Educating the girl child

produces mothers who

are educated and who

will in turn educate their

children, care for their

families and provide for

their children financially.

Educating the girl child

leads to better health for

the future generation, reduction

in child mobility

and mortality.

Finally, the child’s Right

Act should be strengthened

and implemented

in all states of the federation.

This would go a long

way in checkmating indiscriminate

girl child abuse.

The girl child should be

encouraged towards education.