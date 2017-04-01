NADESSTU Condemns Killing Of DELSU Staff By Fulani Herdsmen

THE National Association of Delta State Students, (NADESSTU),

has condemned in strong terms, the killing of a staff of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Mr. Sunday Idama, by suspected

Fulani herdsmen, urging the state government to intervene so as to avoid a repeat in the nearest future. In a statement, the National President of NADESSTU, Comrade Shaka Emomine, while reacting to the gruesome murder of the staff at his cassava farm at Ovre Abraka, said the incessant killing of “Our parents have become appalling and we are deeply concerned about the killing and destruction of property by herdsmen.”

“Our forefathers and the current generation have lived a symbiotic life with Fulani herdsmen, who have depended on us as host community

for the provision of their basic needs such as grains, shelter and indeed, husks from the harvest,

which has provided food for their cattle.

“The sudden turn of events is worrisome as the herdsmen have abandoned this age-long mutual relationship that existed between both parties, by taking up arms against our parents. We are sad by this worrisome trend.”

Shaka lamented how the actions of the herdsmen has rendered some students fatherless, motherless

and even some orphans, wondering why they would violate the peaceful trend that existed in time past.

The statement read in part: “The killing of our state owned university

staff, Mr. Sunday Idama – father of 14 children and three wives, who are our fellow students. This, however, has made us to cry out like a woman in travail to the Delta State government and the Federal Government to take decisive and proactive steps to put an end to this genocide and the killers brought to book.

“A situation where none of the attackers has ever been arrested has created suspicion

in the minds of the people. It is in the interest of peace that we call on Delta State and the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the following ways.

“Firstly, to put an end to the ongoing genocide by any means necessary; take up the family responsibility of Mr. Idama by ensuring that his family is well taken care of and ensure that all his children complete their education to their desired level, likewise other victims too and direct all security agencies to be more proactive and committed without bias; by staying at various strategic locations in the area, in order to restore confidence in the minds of the victims.” It, therefore, called on Delta State students to remain calm, vigilant and refrain from taking the law into their own hands so that t