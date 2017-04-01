Christians Should Be Closer To God, Preach The Gospel Without Fear And Intimidation

RECENTLY our reporter Raymond Isara met Bishop

Kingsley Enakirerhi, the Founder and General Overseer

of Heroes of Faith Church, Ughelli in his office.

He is also the current Chairman Pentecostal fellowship of

Nigeria (PEN), Delta State chapter. He spoke exclusively

about the name of the church, his selection as PFN state

chairman, 35 years working in the Lord’s vineyard, his challenges

and achievements, advice to Christians worldwide,

Nigeria politicians and the economic recession in Nigeria.

Bishop it is nice meeting you today in your office.

You are the general overseer and Founder of Heroes

of faith church Ughelli. Why do you decide to name

your church Heroes of faith?

I started my evangelism in Lagos, but came back to

Ughelli, my home in 1982, where I continued preaching

the gospel and the word of God to my people. Unknown to

me, some people were not happy with me preaching the

word of God. I was then arrested and taken to the police

station for three conservative times. I had a dispute with

the complainant who later became an accused in the matter

and when I came back from the police station, I heard a

voice from the Almighty God, who gave me Heroes of Faith

because of my steadfastness, trust, confidence and faith in

God hence the name of my church “Heroes of Faith.”

How do you see yourself working for 35 years now

in the Lord’s vineyard?

I think it has been very pleasurable. God told me to

come back from Lagos 35 years ago and start doing what

He called me to do. I have enjoyed it because it’s a divine

assignment to be here. It has been very challenging, but

we encountered, confronted and conquered them

Can you tell us some of the challenges you encountered

during your 35 years working in the Lord’s Vineyard

The challenges were being accepted by the people in

our community as they spread false rumours to stop me

from preaching the word of God by witches and wizards. I

was persecuted by people while working with the people,

neglected and betrayed because I am a native of this place,

but nevertheless, the church has grown and come to stay,

that is what you are seeing today.

What is your candid advice to Christians generally

in spite of denomination they belong?

My advice is that they should be closer to God and preach

the Gospel without fear and intimidation. They should pray

for peace in Delta State and all our environs for development

to thrive for the benefit of all the citizens.

You are currently the Chairman, Pentecostal fellowship

of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State chapter. How do you

see your well divine election?

Let me correct that impression. We don’t do election

in Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. We have a board of

trustees that oversees the affairs and I was nominated to

take over from Bishop Simon Okah, who became the vice

president of PFN South South. The following clerics were

also nominated, Pastor Okafor Anene as deputy chairman,

PFN Delta State, Bishop Samuel Oyede as treasurer, while

other offices are by elections.

What has been your relationship with other pastors

and clergy since you became the state chairman of

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria?

Very cordial. We are working together in harmony and in

accordance with PFN Slogan, “together we make a difference”.

We are moving the state forward spiritually, physically

and financially. Then development through prayer

and the word of God.

Bishop let me deviate a bit into politics. Our problem

in this country is our politicians the in face of economic

recession, do you agree with this assertion?

Our problem is not the politicians, but people in the

country as politicians are very few not up to five per cent

of the country population. Lack of fear of God, justice and

equity has been the bane of this country. So when the

people repent, Nigeria will change (2 chronicles 7:14) we

are cowards, we have not made up our mind for revolution

in this country. So the day we make up our mind that this

people must go, they will go.

What is your candid advice to the present day politicians

in the saddle of Power?

They should show love, listen to the cry of the masses,

bring up policies that will help to eliminate this economic

recession and protect the wealth of this nation because

many foreigners are coming to hijack our wealth today. The

Chinese have taken over our mineral resources, more expatriates

in the country are using colour to deceive Nigerians

whereas Nigerians know the job more than them.