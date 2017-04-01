Further Rehabilitations: 2016 Activities

THE year 2016 rehabilitation activities of the Okowa

administration with regard to technical colleges in

the state relate to those in Issele-Uku; Ogor and

Utagba –Ogbe. These infrastructure upgrade activities

are captured as follows:

(1)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, ISSELE-UKU

At the Technical College, Issele-UKu, the government

is undertaking the renovation of a main workshop and

external automobile workshop(on-going); construction

of prototype steel stanchion and structural roof workshop

building (completed); construction of prototype steel

stanchion and structural roof workshop building (completed);

procurement of science laboratory furniture and

equipment (completed) ; renovation of administration

block (on-going) and construction of a two- bedroom

staff quarters(on-going).

(2)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, OGOR

The activities of the Okowa administration at the

Technical College, Ogor, include the renovation of a

six- classroom block with six offices and four toilets (ongoing);

renovation of four bedroom Principal’s quarters,

(completed); construction of administration block (ongoing);

construction of one prototype steel stanchion

and structural roof workshop building(on-going) ;

construction of science laboratory block (on-going);

renovation of six block with six boys’ quarters and four

toilets (on-going).

(3)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, UTAGBA –OGBE

The administration, under the watch of Okowa, has undertaken

the following initiatives in the Utagba-Ogbe unit

of its technical colleges: completion of prototype steel

stanchion and structural roof workshop building(ongoing);

completion of staff quarters (completed); renovation/

completion of a six- classroom block (completed);

demolition/construction of male hostel (on-going); construction

of laboratory block of halls (three), offices and toilets (on-going), renovation

of dining /kitchen and

renovation of generator

house (on-going).

OTHER MAJOR ACTIVITIES

OF DSTVEB

As impressive as the

outlay of the projects listed

above depict of the administration

via the DSTVEB,

they do not tell a comprehensive

story of its total

engagement with regard

to the technical/vocational

education initiative. In fact,

the wheels of progress of the administration have equally rolled fairly smoothly

with regard to other initiatives. The following depict this

impressive level of activism:

(a)CAPACITY BUILDING

Realising that the full benefits of the refurbishment

of the technical colleges would not be realised until the

human capital element of the reconstruction is added as

a befitting cap, the administration, via the DSTVEB, has

undertaken the training of teachers/instructors in the

system at the impressive Nigeria Metallurgical Institute,

Onitsha, for two weeks.

(b)PROCUREMENT OF EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

In order to ensure cost-efficiency, the board also procured

equipment, including bending and rolling machines,

as well as consumables, as has now enabled the colleges

to resume the culture of credible performance.

(c)REFURBISHING/REPAIR OF TECHNICAL EQUIPMENT

The board has also been active in the pursuit of the

formal accreditation of the programmes of the technical

colleges by the National Business and Technical Education

Board (NABTEB) and the National Board for Technical

Education (NBTE).

(d)DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Other development projects are equally being handled

by the board, and they include the on-going access road at

the Sapele Technical College; the landscaping and erosion

control work; construction of a football field/sports pavilion

and perimeter block wall fence to demarcate Alibuba

Primary School, Agbor and Agbor Technical College.

(e)TECHNICAL/SCIENCE FAIR

In order to live out its mandate to create and sustain

the culture of respect for, and positive appreciation of,

technical and vocational education by the creation of a

viable awareness culture for it, the board has held the

first edition of what is envisaged to be a regular fair for

the exhibition of the products and services of the now

revamped technical colleges in the state.

(f)PURSUIT OF NEW CURRICULUM

The board is working hard to firm up action in lieu of

a new and relevant curriculum to drive the technical and

vocational dream of the state, following an approval to this

effect by the state governor.

(g)INTRODUCTION OF ON-LINE TESTS As part of its efforts at

upgrading its activities and

living out one of the critical

imports of the new world

of Information Communication

Technology (ICT),

the DSTVEB is dreaming

the introduction of on-line

tests for candidates of its

examinations, in the near

future.