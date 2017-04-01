THE year 2016 rehabilitation activities of the Okowa
administration with regard to technical colleges in
the state relate to those in Issele-Uku; Ogor and
Utagba –Ogbe. These infrastructure upgrade activities
are captured as follows:
(1)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, ISSELE-UKU
At the Technical College, Issele-UKu, the government
is undertaking the renovation of a main workshop and
external automobile workshop(on-going); construction
of prototype steel stanchion and structural roof workshop
building (completed); construction of prototype steel
stanchion and structural roof workshop building (completed);
procurement of science laboratory furniture and
equipment (completed) ; renovation of administration
block (on-going) and construction of a two- bedroom
staff quarters(on-going).
(2)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, OGOR
The activities of the Okowa administration at the
Technical College, Ogor, include the renovation of a
six- classroom block with six offices and four toilets (ongoing);
renovation of four bedroom Principal’s quarters,
(completed); construction of administration block (ongoing);
construction of one prototype steel stanchion
and structural roof workshop building(on-going) ;
construction of science laboratory block (on-going);
renovation of six block with six boys’ quarters and four
toilets (on-going).
(3)TECHNICAL COLLEGE, UTAGBA –OGBE
The administration, under the watch of Okowa, has undertaken
the following initiatives in the Utagba-Ogbe unit
of its technical colleges: completion of prototype steel
stanchion and structural roof workshop building(ongoing);
completion of staff quarters (completed); renovation/
completion of a six- classroom block (completed);
demolition/construction of male hostel (on-going); construction
of laboratory block of halls (three), offices and toilets (on-going), renovation
of dining /kitchen and
renovation of generator
house (on-going).
OTHER MAJOR ACTIVITIES
OF DSTVEB
As impressive as the
outlay of the projects listed
above depict of the administration
via the DSTVEB,
they do not tell a comprehensive
story of its total
engagement with regard
to the technical/vocational
education initiative. In fact,
the wheels of progress of the administration have equally rolled fairly smoothly
with regard to other initiatives. The following depict this
impressive level of activism:
(a)CAPACITY BUILDING
Realising that the full benefits of the refurbishment
of the technical colleges would not be realised until the
human capital element of the reconstruction is added as
a befitting cap, the administration, via the DSTVEB, has
undertaken the training of teachers/instructors in the
system at the impressive Nigeria Metallurgical Institute,
Onitsha, for two weeks.
(b)PROCUREMENT OF EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES
In order to ensure cost-efficiency, the board also procured
equipment, including bending and rolling machines,
as well as consumables, as has now enabled the colleges
to resume the culture of credible performance.
(c)REFURBISHING/REPAIR OF TECHNICAL EQUIPMENT
The board has also been active in the pursuit of the
formal accreditation of the programmes of the technical
colleges by the National Business and Technical Education
Board (NABTEB) and the National Board for Technical
Education (NBTE).
(d)DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Other development projects are equally being handled
by the board, and they include the on-going access road at
the Sapele Technical College; the landscaping and erosion
control work; construction of a football field/sports pavilion
and perimeter block wall fence to demarcate Alibuba
Primary School, Agbor and Agbor Technical College.
(e)TECHNICAL/SCIENCE FAIR
In order to live out its mandate to create and sustain
the culture of respect for, and positive appreciation of,
technical and vocational education by the creation of a
viable awareness culture for it, the board has held the
first edition of what is envisaged to be a regular fair for
the exhibition of the products and services of the now
revamped technical colleges in the state.
(f)PURSUIT OF NEW CURRICULUM
The board is working hard to firm up action in lieu of
a new and relevant curriculum to drive the technical and
vocational dream of the state, following an approval to this
effect by the state governor.
(g)INTRODUCTION OF ON-LINE TESTS As part of its efforts at
upgrading its activities and
living out one of the critical
imports of the new world
of Information Communication
Technology (ICT),
the DSTVEB is dreaming
the introduction of on-line
tests for candidates of its
examinations, in the near
future.