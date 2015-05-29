Okowa And The Technical/ Vocational Education Issue

AT its inception into office on May 29, 2015,

the Okowa administration was acutely

aware of the herculean task before it and

the necessity to promptly swing into action to

begin to walk the talk that characterised the

election campaign of its arrowhead, on the basis

of which he was elected into office in the general

elections of that year. It was on the basis of that

that it promptly unfolded its operational code,

the SMART Agenda, a core element of which is

the segment having to do with relevant health

and educational policies.

In lieu of its dream with regard to relevant

educational policies, the Okowa administration,

Smart DIMENSION Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Prosperity for all Deltans

SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU strong on the heels of its inauguration, forwarded

a bill to the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA)

for a Law establishing the Delta State Technical

and Vocational Education Board (DSTVEB); it was

eventually signed into law in June, 2015.

The board was established, among others, to

attain two major goals:

(1)Inculcate in the citizens of the state the right

attitude of deference to, and appreciation of, technical

and vocational education, and

(2)Stimulate and encourage, on a sustainable

basis, interest in pre-vocational and general

technical education in schools for early technical

and vocational education awareness and for

life-long living.

The broad functions of the board, as spelt out

in the enabling law, include:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa And The Technical/

Vocational Education Issue

(a)Managing technical

and vocational education

schools in the state;

(b)Generally implementing

government’s policies

in technical and vocational

education;

(c)Collating, analysing

and publishing information

relating to technical

and vocational education,

and

(d)Acquiring equipment,

materials and

properties registered

for that purpose by

the board.