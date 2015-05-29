AT its inception into office on May 29, 2015,
the Okowa administration was acutely
aware of the herculean task before it and
the necessity to promptly swing into action to
begin to walk the talk that characterised the
election campaign of its arrowhead, on the basis
of which he was elected into office in the general
elections of that year. It was on the basis of that
that it promptly unfolded its operational code,
the SMART Agenda, a core element of which is
the segment having to do with relevant health
and educational policies.
In lieu of its dream with regard to relevant
educational policies, the Okowa administration,
Prosperity for all Deltans
strong on the heels of its inauguration, forwarded
a bill to the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA)
for a Law establishing the Delta State Technical
and Vocational Education Board (DSTVEB); it was
eventually signed into law in June, 2015.
The board was established, among others, to
attain two major goals:
(1)Inculcate in the citizens of the state the right
attitude of deference to, and appreciation of, technical
and vocational education, and
(2)Stimulate and encourage, on a sustainable
basis, interest in pre-vocational and general
technical education in schools for early technical
and vocational education awareness and for
life-long living.
The broad functions of the board, as spelt out
in the enabling law, include:
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Okowa And The Technical/
Vocational Education Issue
(a)Managing technical
and vocational education
schools in the state;
(b)Generally implementing
government’s policies
in technical and vocational
education;
(c)Collating, analysing
and publishing information
relating to technical
and vocational education,
and
(d)Acquiring equipment,
materials and
properties registered
for that purpose by
the board.