The Value Of Effective Technical/Vocational Education

BY MONDAY UWAGWU

IN ancient Africa, sages long held that the multiple limbs of the tropical millipede are not for fancy. The critical import of this saying is to the effect that the virtually innumerable limbs of the millipede are vital for its consistent survival.

In much the same way, the value of technical and vocational

education, like the multiple limbs of the tropical millipede, are vitally useful to the society. In fact, it is on account of its multiple merits that the Delta State Government,

under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has placed adequate store on its active, full implementation. Some of these benefits include:

(a) DRIVING A PARADIGM SHIFT IN EDUCATION SYSTEM

A major inhibition associated with the effective teaching and learning of technical and vocational education in the state, just as in other parts of the country, relate to the undeserved

subjugation of both to the jackboot of those who unduly place slant on academics, in relation to all else.

In the light of this trend, the initiative of the Okowa administration with regard to the effective restoration of eminence to technical and vocational education represents a sharp paradigm shift in the educational curriculum and system of the state, particularly with regard to the public sector. The huge benefit of this lies in the fact that the effective and consistent quality attention to the efforts in this otherwise neglected genre of education will help the state-and hopefully the country- effectively tackle the vexed issue of unemployment, a social vice that has been largely blamed on the deficiency of the products of our tertiary and other formal educational institutions.

(b)CREATING A POOL OF SKILLED PERSONS

One of the primary goals of the Okowa administration with regard to the proactive reactivation of the technical and vocational sub-genre of formal education is the creation of a pool of truly skilled manpower that can deploy both their hands and heads to near-magical actions to resolve the development challenges of their communities and the larger society.

Of particular importance is the fact that the move of the Okowa government came at a time when foreigners-by which is literally meant persons outside of the Delta geo-spatiality-are at the verge of taking over artisanship in the state. In fact, the ubiquity of persons from outside the state in such trades as vulcanising, spray painting, fashion design, welding/fabrication

and sundry other trades and its import provides the right reason for the wise action of the administration in lieu of the reactivation of technical and vocational education.

(c)CREATING JOBS

One of the many side effects of the old pattern of education which laid undue slant on the academic side of formal learning was its inability to breed a crop of industry-ready manpower needed for the consistent wholesome development of the society.

In this sense, the society actually paid much for it, with regard to its many negative side effects, including insecurity, prostitution and the evil offsprings of immorality and teenage Educationunwanted pregnancies.

In the light of this, the Okowa administration decided-and quite wisely in my view-to right the wrong of this ageless challenge by instituting a culture of truly comprehensive effective education

as captured in its adequate slant on technical and vocational education.

Now, almost two years down the line of time in its subsisting four-year term, the administration has, by its effective action in this regard, started a silent revolution that has created jobs not only by the direct impact of its move in this regard (it has caused the creation of job for the many hands that worked hard at the massive rehabilitation of its technical colleges at Ofagbe, Agbor and Sapele that it re-kitted in its first phase of remediation efforts),

but also by the creation of a pool of young people that are now industry-compliant and efficient, and, on that score, are self-employed, at least, potentially.

Besides, the move of the administration in this regard has another beneficial inherency-the self-employed persons, being

potent and virile in the real sense of their viable skills, are also potential employers of labour, including hands that would otherwise be unemployed.

(d)CREATING WEALTH

Economies of Third World countries have a major challenge in the level of their ability to create wealth, on a consistent basis, for the sustained wholesome development of their societies . This is because, as is so evident, even when some of them have high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rating and relatively high per capita income-arising mainly due to earnings

from primary products-their real productivity level is quite low. This low level productivity among the vast majority of the citizenry is the real reason that, even when some of the developing countries appear rich by the import of their GDP, the vast majority of the citizenry remain in abject poverty.

In order to erode this, the Okowa administration activated the technical and vocational education engagement as part of efforts at ensuring that the ordinary people-who constitute the vast majority of the population-are enabled with viable skills that enable them have, on a consistent basis, the individual

and collective ability to be positively engaged and, by earning income and other returns, contribute to the wealth of the state.

(e) REVAMPING/UTILISING IDLE INFRASTRUCTURE

By effectively revamping and putting to use all of the otherwise idle and decaying infrastructures in the technical

colleges in the state, the administration has successfully saved the state and its people the embarrassing waste of such idle assets, many acquired and /or erected at great expense to the public purse.

(f)HELPING RECREATE A CULTURE OF TECHNOLOGICAL

AWARENESS/CREATIVITY

One of the golden goals of the administration is to, via the instrumentality of the board on technical and vocational education, recreate the otherwise dying-if not truly dead-culture of technical and vocational creativity, and to use that as the critical benchmark to recreate/rediscover the once enviable technological awareness for which our society was once noted, even though on a relatively low kerb, by contemporary global standards. The principle underlying the goal of the government in this regard is the conviction that, while effective technology is the undeniable basis for the sustainable development of any given society, it is never too late for any individual or group to begin the search for the effective use of that tool-technology-for the effective resolution of its own development

challenges, provided, as is evident, consistency of action and faithfulness of implementation are inviolable elements of that search.