Winx Sports Agency To Send Deltans To International Football Trials In Europe

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

THE Reach Football Club of Okpanam

performed creditably in a 1-1 friendly encounter with Windx Sports Football Club of Makurdi on Sunday at St Mulumba Catholic Secondary School, Okpanam,

Oshimili North Local Government

Area of Delta State.

The friendly, which was at the instance Winx Sports Soccer Agency while in search of football stars from the age of 15-24 years, brought in players from six States of the federation,

especially in the South-South States to participate in the trials.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the Director of Sports in Winx Sports Agency, Paul Anjira, noted that the agency has been on ground from the beginning in of the week for the five-day trials organised especially

for the South- South states with intention of getting players that would take part in the Moldova tour in Europe.

Moldova, he explained, is a place in former Soviet Union, serving as very good place for players to secure clubs in any part of Europe, hence the company

takes players to the place for trials and many of such players, he said , were able to get good clubs for themselves. He observed that there are many good players in the local team and a number of them have been spotted out for further trials. Anjira disclosed that the players in Winx Sports FC that played against the Reach FC were selected from different

places.

The essence of the friendly will be realized when the players, who were selected in the process, are able to secure good opportunities in good European clubs through the foreign tour that they will soon embark on.

The Winx Sports representatives in Lagos office, Reuben Atov, who was also at the trials at Okpanam, disclosed that the organisation has Football Agents in Australia, Italy and United States of America, who will assist them to introduce Nigeria

players to the clubs in those Countries.

He said that what the players needed

to do, is supply to be in good form and play according to instructions, as well as being really determined to make waves in the profession.

Atov said that the Company desires to take youths off the street and help them to avoid those vices that will deter their progress, hence the willingness

to move from place to place to find those that are talented and develop them for the good of all.