IGP And Unlawful Arrests

For the umpteenth time, the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police has decried the spate of unlawful arrests and detention of citizens and persons resident in the country. At a recent meeting with commissioners of police in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, warned the personnel of the security agency against the illegal arrest and detention of suspects, without thorough investigation. Accordingly, he charged the commissioners of police to ensure close monitoring and supervision of all units under their commands.

That the IGP had to step out once more to express outrage at unlawful arrest and detention of persons is an indication of the severity of the problem and the grave harm it is doing to the image of the police. From the smallest police unit to command headquarters across the country, men and officers of the agency engage in the illegal practices as well as other acts of illegality as extortion, torture and extra- judicial killing.

But why would policemen dump innocent citizens in detention when proper investigation relating to their alleged offences has not been done? It is common sight to see suspects being cudgeled by men of the law enforcement agency in order to effect their arrests in a manner that is outrightly uncivil and dehumanizing.

The illegalities perpetrated by some personnel of the police are said to be driven by material or financial considerations. Much as we acknowledge that there are clean and fine officers and men in the system, a large number of them, sadly, are neck-deep in the unlawful activities.

The dirty officers seem to be emboldened in their nefarious mission by the appalling state of ignorance of citizens to the extant laws and regulations governing police operations. Further, the application of bullying tactics aids the disoriented personnel to perpetuate their ignoble deeds. Unfortunately, the intimidated victims simply comply with demands of the bad eggs, becoming easy preys.

Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, deals with the fundamental human rights of individuals; while Section 34 stipulates the right of every citizen to have his dignity respected, Section 35 deals with every citizen’s right to liberty, which cannot be abridged unless permitted by law. Regrettably, these fundamental rights are honoured more in the breach than observance, by dubious policemen.

The situation is such that even when the services of lawyers are engaged to perfect the bail of suspects, they would not be released until some money changed hands. There are also instances where suspects who committed bailable offences are detained beyond the statutory 24 hours. Often, this creates the impression that some policemen indeed use their uniform for undue benefits.

Much as we concur with the IGP’s admonition to police commissioners to effectively supervise and monitor the various units under their commands, it is our belief that additional steps should be taken to give fresh orientation to officers and men. On this score, we urge the police hierarchy to subject policemen to more rigorous training and development programmes in relation to citizens’ rights and the rights and duties of policemen as officers of the law, where they begin and end.

Moreover, it has become imperative that the curriculums of the police colleges be upgraded to accommodate the aforementioned operational issues in more details for greater impact. The era when some policemen tend not to know where their rights begin and end should be put behind us for good.

Additionally, it is incumbent on the police authorities to thoroughly gate-keep the recruitment process to ensure that it is only those who are qualified and fit in character and the prescribed academic qualifications are hired. To this effect, traditional rulers and community presidents must, of necessity, attest to the character of applicants.

For long, the worrisome activities of unscrupulous police officers have been a source of embarrassment to the organization. These had, in the past, provoked serious warning to the officers and men, especially against such ills as unlawful arrest and detention, payment for bail and other offences. We commend the IGP with respect to his latest warning to his personnel. But for any tangible impact, his words must be correspondingly matched with the appropriate action.