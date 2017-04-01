Govt Set To Modernise Osubi Trade Fair Complex, Signs MoU With FAZSAD Ltd

THE Delta State Government, yesterday

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FAZSAD Construction Company Ltd. for the modernisation

of the Osubi Trade Fair Complex, Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, who signed on behalf of the state government, said the government would provide the enabling environment for the company to succeed in its operations.

Hon. Agas said the state was poised to partner with the private investors to add value to the state and noted that the Osubi trade fair complex which was strategically located, was a project dear to the Okowa led administration but charged the company to observe its corporate social responsibility to the host community.

While saying that the signing of the MOU was one of the most important programmes

of this administration, the SSG explained that the investors would build, operate and handover the Osubi Trade Fair Complex after 20 years.

He congratulated the company on partnering

with the government in the development

project of the state.

In her remark, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Mary Iyasere, who expressed happiness for the actualisation of the Osubi Trade Fair Complex

project, sued for peace to enable the company succeeds with the project. She thanked the state government for the support

given to her ministry in ensuring that investors were given their pride of place in the state. Highlight of the ceremony was the signing of the Mou by SSG and the MD of the company, Engr. Danladi Gusau.

Present were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Peter Mrakpor, the Honourable Member representing

Okpe Constituency, Hon. Sheriff Oborhowhori, and Chairman, Okpe Local Government Area, Hon. Godwin Ejinyere