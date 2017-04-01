Court Sentences Kidnapper To Death, Acquits AnotherThe

JUSTICE Mabel Omovie of Asaba High Court in the Asaba Judicial Division

has sentenced Gomina Peter to death by hanging and acquitted Shina Nwoko in the sane case.

The first and second accused

persons, Shina Nwoko and Gomina Peter, were arraigned

on April 7, 2014 on a nine-count charge ,among which included conspiracy to commit felony to kidnapping,

punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21 vol. 1, Laws of Delta State 2006; kidnapping punishable under section 4 (1)of the Delta State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Terrorism Law, No.8 Laws of the Delta State 2013; Armed Robbery punishable

under section 1 (2)a of the Armed Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions)

Act, Cap R. 11, Vol.14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Rape punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap C21, volume 1 Laws of Delta, 2006.

According to the prosecution,

on September 8, 2013 PW1 Peace Awele Monye and PW2 Isioma Outime, were travelling in a friend’s car when they heard a gunshot

at Onicha-Ugbo Junction

at about 9 pm. They were intercepted by a car occupants of which ordered them to come down from their car, after dispossessing

them of their phones at gun point.

“They moved into another car, asked to bend their heads while they drove off, and after 30 to 45 minutes, they got to a bush where they alighted from the vehicle. PW 1 and PW 2 testified that they saw the 1st accused person there, who tied their hands before leading them into the bush. After walking for some time in the bush, they were blindfolded.” The abductors demanded N10, 000,000 ransom, which was later brought down to N5, 000,000. PW 1 and PW2 further averred that they were released on September 20, 2015 by the kidnappers after N1,100,000 ransom was paid. They equally testified

that they were continuously

raped from the day of adoption till when they were released.

At the close of evidence, counsels to 1st and 2nd accused persons submitted

that the prosecution has failed to prove the offences

against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt, urging the court to discharge and acquit them on all the counts.

Citing copious judicial authorities, Justice Omovie sentenced the 2nd accused person, Gomina Peter, to death by hanging for conspiracy

to kidnapping, punishable

under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law, Code C21 Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State, 2006, kidnapping

punishable under section

4 (1) of the Delta State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Terrorism Law, No. 8 Laws of Delta State 2013 and demanding with menace punishable under section 406 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21, vol. 1 laws of Delta State, 2016.