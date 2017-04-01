Delta Force Beat Rovers In Ikom

DELTA Force Football Club of Asaba returned to winning ways in the2016/2017 Nigeria National League after beating host Rover Football Club of Calabar by a lone goal in a week six encounter played at the Ikom Township Stadium Ikom Cross Rivers State.

The Delta Ambassadors scored the only goal of the gruelling encounter in the sixty seventh minute after striker Maurice James latched onto a Sani Hamza cross before slipping the ball beyond the on rushing Rovers goalkeeper.

The hosts came out seeking for an equalizer but wasted several scoring opportunities with the Delta Force defence

marshalled by Joshua Akhabue, Yeo Chacool, Ikechukwu Udeze and William Ubong also thwarting their efforts.

Delta Force Chief Coach, Peter Niekiten in an interview after the match commended his players for a good game even as they kept their opponents at bay while also looking to add to their advantage.

Mr Niekiten also lauded the management

of the club led by Mr Moses Etu for their support, while also thanking the Ikom fans for cheering his side saying they have shown that they were supporter of good football adding that the match officials were fair in their officiating.

He attributed the victory to God and the hard work by the players stressing that the technical crew would continue to work to ensure that the entire loopholes noticed would be blocked when they host Abia Comets on Wednesday at the Austin JJ Okocha

Stadium Ogwashi-Uku in a week seven encounter.

Meanwhile the players of Delta Force Football Club of Asaba have dedicated the victory over Rover Football Club of Calabar to God and the Club’s secretary, Azuka Ogosi who celebrated his birthday that same day.

Delta Force became the first team in the current season to claim all three points in Ikom even as they climbed back to second place behind Bayelsa United.