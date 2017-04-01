Chiejine Predicts Tough Tie Vs Bayelsa

ABIA Angels’ experienced forward Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine has predicted

a difficult match at top-flights and former side Bayelsa Queens.

The Umuahia landladies are guests of the Yenagoa outfit in Wednesday’s

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) matchday 3 clash at the Nembe City Stadium.

The former Pelican Stars goal poacher has a goal and an assist to her name in the two-week old top-flight.

Chiejine said the attraction for her to re-join the domestic league after a sojourn in several European sides is the fresh air being brought to bear on the top-flight by the Aisha Falode-led NWFL management team.