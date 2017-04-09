RENOWNED public analyst, Chief
Akpojarho Adjarho has hailed
the Delta State Governor, Senator
(Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for the victory
of Efe Ejeba, Delta State representative
in the just concluded Big Brother
Naija Competition in South Africa.
The chief, who spoke to our correspondent
shortly after the pronouncement
of Ejeba as the star prize
winner of the competition in the late
evening of Sunday, described Senator
Okowa as a detribalised and patriotic
governor, who is concerned about the
happiness of the masses in Delta State,
irrespective of their ethnic lineage.
While attributing the victory of
the Urhobo-born Big Brother Naija
star prize winner mostly to the huge
support of the governor and other
Deltans as published in the lead story
of Saturday Pointer edition of April
8, 2017, Chief Adjarho noted that it
was the first time a governor showed
such a deep interest on issues that
affected the collective desires of most
Deltans since the inception of the
programme, right from its days of Big
Brother Africa.
“Okowa is indeed a governor that
has Deltans at heart. Finding time out
of his tight schedule to indicate deep
interest in the competition shows that
he is a wonderful personality outside
politics.” He then advised Ejeba to pay
a thank-you-visit to the governor of
Delta State for his huge support during
the competition.
Meanwhile, it was celebration galore
in the twin cities of Effurun and
Warri as most residents celebrated
the victory of Efe Ejeba till late in the
night of Sunday April 9, 2017, as there
was a shout