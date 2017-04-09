BBNaija: Adjarho Hails Okowa Over Efe’s Victory

RENOWNED public analyst, Chief

Akpojarho Adjarho has hailed

the Delta State Governor, Senator

(Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for the victory

of Efe Ejeba, Delta State representative

in the just concluded Big Brother

Naija Competition in South Africa.

The chief, who spoke to our correspondent

shortly after the pronouncement

of Ejeba as the star prize

winner of the competition in the late

evening of Sunday, described Senator

Okowa as a detribalised and patriotic

governor, who is concerned about the

happiness of the masses in Delta State,

irrespective of their ethnic lineage.

While attributing the victory of

the Urhobo-born Big Brother Naija

star prize winner mostly to the huge

support of the governor and other

Deltans as published in the lead story

of Saturday Pointer edition of April

8, 2017, Chief Adjarho noted that it

was the first time a governor showed

such a deep interest on issues that

affected the collective desires of most

Deltans since the inception of the

programme, right from its days of Big

Brother Africa.

“Okowa is indeed a governor that

has Deltans at heart. Finding time out

of his tight schedule to indicate deep

interest in the competition shows that

he is a wonderful personality outside

politics.” He then advised Ejeba to pay

a thank-you-visit to the governor of

Delta State for his huge support during

the competition.

Meanwhile, it was celebration galore

in the twin cities of Effurun and

Warri as most residents celebrated

the victory of Efe Ejeba till late in the

night of Sunday April 9, 2017, as there

was a shout