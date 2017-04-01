Accreditation Of DELSU Law Programme Excites VC

BY DENNIS OTU/WARRI

THE recent full accreditation of the Law Programme of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, by the National Universities Commission (NUC) has excited the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Victor Peretomode, who hailed Governor Okowa and others for the development.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor said that he was delighted when he got the cheering news of the full accreditation given to the Law Programme of DELSU.

According to him, the accreditation of the Law Programme of the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC) was as a result of the spirited efforts of the management of the university with the full support of Governor Okowa, the Commissioner for Higher Education, the Isoko Development Union (IDU) and a host of others.

He said; “As you know, we have been battling for the accreditation of the Law programme of the university being run at our Oleh Campus. I am very excited about the full accreditation given to the university by NUC. It is a welcome development and a dream come through, we are very happy.”The Vice -Chancellor also that; “I want to use this medium to inform staff, students, other members of the university community, the general public and especially, candidates seeking admission into the law programme of the Delta State university, that the NUC has granted full accreditation status for the law programme of our great university.”

“By this accreditation, the university will admit candidates for the Law programme in the 2017/2018 academic session and will remain accredited till December, 2021.

I am using this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Delta State and Visitor to the Delta State University, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Engr. Jude Sinebe, members of Isoko Development Union (IDU), the good people of Isoko nation, staff, students, alumni and a host of others, who made this long awaited accreditation possible,” he said.