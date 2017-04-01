Delta Flags Off Water Testing Sensitisation Campaign

THE Delta State Government has flagged off a sensitisation

campaign to promote public compliance

with the commitment to commence a water testing

programme in the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources Development,

Sir Fidelis Tilije, who kicked off the sensitisation said

water testing and certification is mandatory, according

to the provisions of the Delta State Urban Water Board

Law, 2000.

Leading the throng of directors and expatriates round

the premises of various corporate entities in Asaba, the

commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary

of the Ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Felicia Adun, said that the drive

was to minimise water- borne diseases in the state.

Tilije urged Delta State residents to pay the N5000

testing fees already subsidised at 60 per cent by the state

government to enable effective and efficient execution

by the state.

He said, “The state government cannot afford to ignore

the obvious health implications of unwholesome water

consumption by its people and the resultant bills our

citizens spend on water borne diseases, hence the state

wide water testing and analysis programme would help to

determine the status of the quality of our water sources,

