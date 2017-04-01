THE Delta State Government has flagged off a sensitisation
campaign to promote public compliance
with the commitment to commence a water testing
programme in the state.
The Commissioner for Water Resources Development,
Sir Fidelis Tilije, who kicked off the sensitisation said
water testing and certification is mandatory, according
to the provisions of the Delta State Urban Water Board
Law, 2000.
Leading the throng of directors and expatriates round
the premises of various corporate entities in Asaba, the
commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary
of the Ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Felicia Adun, said that the drive
was to minimise water- borne diseases in the state.
Tilije urged Delta State residents to pay the N5000
testing fees already subsidised at 60 per cent by the state
government to enable effective and efficient execution
by the state.
He said, “The state government cannot afford to ignore
the obvious health implications of unwholesome water
consumption by its people and the resultant bills our
citizens spend on water borne diseases, hence the state
wide water testing and analysis programme would help to
determine the status of the quality of our water sources,
