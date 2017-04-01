On Proposed Modular Refinery In Gbaramatu

The Federal Government’s bid to develop the Niger Delta as well as raise its revenue base via the establishment of modular refineries is gaining ground as there are already moves to build modular refinery in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Investors from Missouri American Energy (MCAN) with the support of the Federal Government has decided to have a stake in Nigeria’s oil and Gas sector. The President of the oil firm, Henry Iwenoful had received the nod of FG and Gbaramatu kingdom to go ahead with the proposed project expected to produce 20,000 barrels of oil daily.

The Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, HRM ObaroGbaraun who reportedly played host to the president of the oil firm athis palace in Oporoza recently, was said to have assured the visitor of the community’s readiness to support the project.

He said, “I believe in action and not theory, we lack employment and development in this kingdom.

Bringing this modular refinery will help our people with employment”.

The former boss of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Chief Wellington Okirika who was referred to as “tour guide” to the investors and Gbaramatu interface coordinator, allayed the fears of the King of Gbaramatu by assuring him that the investors were serious minded and ready to deliver on the project.

“In your time and reign, this project is taking place, may your reign bring solutions to our problems. All that people have taken from us, may they return to us during your reign” he told the king.

On his part, the President of MCAN, Iwenoful told the king that they were not out to build refinery but to also create amiable relationship with the community.

According to him, “what we are looking at doing is not just building a product, making money and walking away. With government’s involvement, the revenue will be paid into government’s coffers, rather than individuals who break pipelines to steal crude. It is those persons that are illegal not we that refine and sell.

Moreover, some other personalities in Bayelsa state shared the same opinion with Kiente that converting, alleged illegal refineries to legitimate refineries would help in promoting the rapid growth of the area.

Mr. Kennedy West, Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth matters was of the opinion that the modular refinery concept was a novel idea that would transform the Niger Delta region.

He reasoned thus, “The modular refinery is a perfect solution to the dangers of what our people are doing

“Legitimizing it to make room for small investors, who may not have the capital to build big refineries, to build small refineries. The benefits are so enormous amongst which is increasing the local refining capacity

“It will organize the local refineries’ operators into companies and encourage the people of the region to invest in local refining according to the level of their capital under a controlled and regulated framework

“It is a wonderful idea which we support but it involves a lot and we have to work together to achieve success from it, there is a role for stakeholders.

An environmentalist, Mr. Alagoa while appreciating the decision of the Federal Government to support the building of the modular refineries was reported to have canvassed for baseline Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies by experts and putting in place safety measures prior to the establishment of the refineries to ensure that they run in an environmentally sustainable manner. It is important you build a relationship with the people you are working with. We want you to be partners and not employers”. Iwenoful, after his discussion with the people of Gbaramatu left no doubt about the project providing gainful employment for the people on its commencement as he assured that the company would improve the lives of the people if they would work with his company as a team and that youths in the area would be trained on the modular refinery job at full commencement of the project.

Meanwhile, Mr. Roland Kiente, who operates an artisanal refinery in Bayelsa State sees the decision of the Federal Government to encourage the building of modular refineries in the country as the right road towards bringing the neglect of the area to an end.

He said, “Those of us currently doing the business are pleased with the proposed plans by the Federal Government “we have been advocating for it for long and I have been very vocal in calling on government to come down to our level and assist.

“Our advice, however, is that government should not politicize it, it should identify those who are already in the business, leverage on their expertise and also enhance their capacities

“Those with some kind of experience will be easier to train for the pilot scheme “And we shall be more than willing to work with the government to showcase our skills. Before now, they had branded us illegal and saboteurs

“But what we are doing is to source crude and refine, it is those who sell the crude to us that are involved in illegality

“Also that has been denting the image of the vocation of local refining; we are driven by entrepreneurial instinct to survive

“There is a big misconception; the artisanal refiners just like the big refineries buy crude from people who get it from illegal sources. So, when the government comes in, everything will be formalized For him, “It is thumbs up to the government and we want the refineries to be driven by the Niger Delta people

“They should be organized into cooperatives with ownership of shares and incorporation of real companies

“Government should set the standard and enforce it. It should establish formal channels where the operators of the refineries will buy crude officially to check the menace of oil theft

“The refineries will definitely provide job opportunities and help in tackling security challenges in the region.

Prior to Federal Government’s change of policy towards what it tagged “Illegal refineries in the Niger Delta, it had consistently, through Joint Task Force in the region, destroyed many illegal refineries.

The government has been contending with problems associated with illegal oil refining in the country. From available records, the oil and gas industry contributes 75 per cent of all government revenues and 90 per cent of export earnings but the Federal Government says the activities of illegal oil refiners have become a drain on the nation’s economy.

Previous governments, especially that of Former President Goodluck Jonathan also cried out over the activities of illegal oil refiners. The finance ministry in 2013 said that illegal oil refining and associated deferred production was estimated at over 300,000 barrels per day which cost the Nigerian Government some $12 billion annually in terms of deferred production revenues and the cost of pipeline repairs.