Cynthia Osokogwu: Justice At Last

Recently, an Igbosere High Court, Lagos State, presided over by Justice Olabisi Akinlade sentenced two persons – Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike – to death by hanging

for murdering 25-year-old Cynthia Osokogwu, a postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University and the only daughter of Major-General Frank Osokogwu (retd).

The court, however, set free Orji Osita and Nonso Ezike, the pharmacist who sold the drug administered on her by the convicts to facilitate their heinous crime, and the brother of Olisaeloka, who received the cell phone of Cynthia after she was murdered, respectively, as the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt their role in the murder to secure their conviction.

It is recalled that Cynthia was murdered on July 21, 2012 by her Facebook friends, Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike, at Cosmilla

Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town in Lagos who drugged her before subsequently strangulating her.

Though coming five years after the commission of the painful and heinous crime,the decision of the Igbosere High Court has, however, reaffirmed the time-honoured aphorism that no matter what, the long arm of the law will always ultimately catch up with criminals as well as the fact that the judiciary remains the last bastion of hope for the masses.

We salute Justice Akinlade and the counsel to both parties, the police investigating team and witnesses for the diligent conduct of a case that has gone down in the annals of our criminal history with Cynthia Osokogwu as the first tragic victim of Facebook friendship. In the same vein, we also commend the management of the hotel where the gory incident took place for assisting security operatives

in the investigations leading to the successful prosecution and determination of the case.

While the condemnation of Nwabufo and Olisaeloka by the court definitely will not bring back Cynthia alive and the pains of the gruesome murder are likely to linger on for some time, we nonetheless

believe that the sagacious judgment of the Igbosere High court will go a long way in sending very strong signals to social media hoodlums in particular and other hardened criminals generally in Nigeria to seek their fortunes elsewhere or pay dearly for their heartless and sacrilegious predisposition.

Besides, the gory story of the Facebook murder of a promising lady by heartless Facebook foes masquerading as friends should serve as a big and bitter lesson to both parents and youths to be wary of the kind of friends they make, mindful of the fact that all that glitters is not gold. Parents should, indeed, be circumspect about the whereabouts of their children and wards, having regard to the time and place involved.

Youngsters, as indeed all citizens, should crosscheck vital facts and circumstances by weighing heavily the prospects and consequences

of any proposal before falling headlong into any relationship

of any shape, form or genre including business transactions.

For the convicts, they have written their names in the ignoble chapter of history and would only be remembered as young men who, despite their youthful energy and talents, deliberately preferred

to go down into the rubbish heap of history. as heartless criminals.

Indeed, Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike have allowed themselves to become the willing tools in the hands of the devil and surely and inexorably got caught up in web of the axiom of the immutable murdered journalist Dele Giwa which goes thus “No evil done by man shall go unpunished, any evil done by man to man shall be avenged either by man or God, if not now, then certainly later”

We must not allow another Osokogwu tragedy to recur as it is indeed a tragedy to humanity and a brazen display by reckless , wicked, barbaric blood-thirsty and unwanted elements in our midst who are bent on perpetrating the Hobessian option of making

life nasty, short and brutish, through reprehensible acts.

Those who make life miserable for humanity deserve no place or peace within the fold of the Godly, civilised and the progressive