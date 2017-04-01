Govt Allots 40 Ponds To Fish Farmers In Ewulu

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE/EWULU A total of forty fish ponds have been

allotted to 40 beneficiaries at

Ewulu community in Aniocha South

Council Area of the state. The Delta State

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural

Resources, Hon. Austin Chikezie, who

handed over the fish ponds, disclosed

that Ewulu is one of the communities

with high potential for fish farming due

to the favourable ecological nature of the

community.

According to him, the handing over of

the fish ponds to the beneficiaries is in

line with the state government’s resolve to

create wealth through agriculture as part of

its SMART Agenda. “The SMART Agenda of

this government is on course. The handing

over of these fish ponds is part of the

means by which the present government

aims to create wealth for the people, in line

with his campaign promises.

“Besides, I want to use this opportunity

to call on all Deltans to key into the

agricultural policies of the present

administration. I want to assure you that

other rural areas will also benefit from

the government agricultural policies once

they can key into it, in line with the crops

that have high potentials of growth in their

various communities. Ours is to enhance

the overall economic growth of Deltans and

the state governor is committed to that.

“As for the beneficiaries, this is a dream

come true and I want to use this occasion

to charge them to ensure that they grow

wealth through it so that tomorrow, they

too can become employers of labour.

We all know that the era of white collar

job is gone and that is why the present

government is diversifying to other areas

that have the capacity of empowering the

people financially.

“From this takeoff point, you can expand

your fish farm and growth if you work in

line with the techniques you have learnt

from your training. To ensure that there

is continuity in the fish farm, we have a

readymade market for your produce and

have also engaged financial institutions

that will render you all your financial

needs. Hence, you can grow and grow if

you show commitment to the farm.” Hon.

Chikezie said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the

Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Augustine

Oghoro in his remark, informed the

beneficiaries that the ministry will stand

by them through making all the inputs they

need to grow available to them; just as he

urged them to use the opportunity they

have to grow themselves economically

through the fish farm.

A beneficiary, Mr. Israel Ojii, in a chat

with our correspondent shortly after

being allotted his pond, commended the

state government for its gesture. “In fact,

I must say that the fish pond is part of the

fulfillment of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign

promises to prosper all Deltans.

“The digging and handing over of the

fish pond has what I will describe as chain

reaction, because, it will benefit not only

we the owners, but other people who

stand at the receiving end, be it the market

women or hoteliers, who will buy and sell

to other people. So we cannot quantify the

benefit as the business grows,” he said.

Each pond has the potential of housing

1, 000 fishes and a maximum of 1, 500

fishes.