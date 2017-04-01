BY INNOCENT OSAKWE/EWULU A total of forty fish ponds have been
allotted to 40 beneficiaries at
Ewulu community in Aniocha South
Council Area of the state. The Delta State
Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural
Resources, Hon. Austin Chikezie, who
handed over the fish ponds, disclosed
that Ewulu is one of the communities
with high potential for fish farming due
to the favourable ecological nature of the
community.
According to him, the handing over of
the fish ponds to the beneficiaries is in
line with the state government’s resolve to
create wealth through agriculture as part of
its SMART Agenda. “The SMART Agenda of
this government is on course. The handing
over of these fish ponds is part of the
means by which the present government
aims to create wealth for the people, in line
with his campaign promises.
“Besides, I want to use this opportunity
to call on all Deltans to key into the
agricultural policies of the present
administration. I want to assure you that
other rural areas will also benefit from
the government agricultural policies once
they can key into it, in line with the crops
that have high potentials of growth in their
various communities. Ours is to enhance
the overall economic growth of Deltans and
the state governor is committed to that.
“As for the beneficiaries, this is a dream
come true and I want to use this occasion
to charge them to ensure that they grow
wealth through it so that tomorrow, they
too can become employers of labour.
We all know that the era of white collar
job is gone and that is why the present
government is diversifying to other areas
that have the capacity of empowering the
people financially.
“From this takeoff point, you can expand
your fish farm and growth if you work in
line with the techniques you have learnt
from your training. To ensure that there
is continuity in the fish farm, we have a
readymade market for your produce and
have also engaged financial institutions
that will render you all your financial
needs. Hence, you can grow and grow if
you show commitment to the farm.” Hon.
Chikezie said.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the
Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Augustine
Oghoro in his remark, informed the
beneficiaries that the ministry will stand
by them through making all the inputs they
need to grow available to them; just as he
urged them to use the opportunity they
have to grow themselves economically
through the fish farm.
A beneficiary, Mr. Israel Ojii, in a chat
with our correspondent shortly after
being allotted his pond, commended the
state government for its gesture. “In fact,
I must say that the fish pond is part of the
fulfillment of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign
promises to prosper all Deltans.
“The digging and handing over of the
fish pond has what I will describe as chain
reaction, because, it will benefit not only
we the owners, but other people who
stand at the receiving end, be it the market
women or hoteliers, who will buy and sell
to other people. So we cannot quantify the
benefit as the business grows,” he said.
Each pond has the potential of housing
1, 000 fishes and a maximum of 1, 500
fishes.