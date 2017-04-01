Govt To Partner Relevant Investors, Says Agas

THE Delta State Government has reiterated its readiness to partner with relevant investors in line with the SMART Agenda of Governor Okowa administration to enable the state economy grow The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Agas stated this yesterday in Asaba when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of O-SECUL Nigeria limited, Engr. Mike Orugbo, and the management staff of Access Power project Development Company paid him a courtesy visit.

Hon. Agas said the present administration was committed to the rapid socio-economic development of the state and stressed the need for mutually beneficial collaboration with relevant private investors as the state government could not do it alone.

He assured the people that the state government would create an enabling environment for the company to actualise its operation in the state. The SSG, however, charged the management of the company to engage the host community in its operation to facilitate cordial relationship with the people.

He urged them to formally apply for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the land for the company’s operation.

The leader of the team and promoter of the Aladja Industrial Energy Park, Engr. Mike Orugbo, said that Access Power Project Development Company was currently developing a power project in Aladja, which on completion will generate 650 mega watts of electricity that will boost the national grid, describing the company as a reputable development partner.

Chief Orugbo sued for the C of O of the land and security to enable the company succeed in its operations in the state, adding that the company was ready for the project.

He noted that the company would build, operate and manage the facility for a period of time. On his part, the Director, External Affairs, Mr. Nasir Aku appealed for government’s absolute support to the project, adding that it would catalyse investment and industrialisation in the state.