OUTBREAK OF CEREBRO SPINAL MENINGITIS: We’ve Adopted Measures To Contain Spread –Azinge

BY CLETUS NGWODO/

JOSHUA ERUBAMI

IN a swift response to the four reported cases of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in Asaba and Warri, the Delta State Ministry of Health, yesterday, said that it has adopted certain measures to effectively manage the health challenge and prevent its spread to other parts of the state.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the Ministry of Information Conference Room, Asaba, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, said the ministry’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been effectively coordinating the state’s response to contain the spread of the disease.

As part of this prevention and management strategy, Dr. Azinge disclosed that all Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the 25 local government areas of the state have been directed to intensify awareness campaigns on the measures of preventing the disease.

“All the DSNOs have also been directed to heighten their surveillance strategies and refer all suspected cases of the diseases to the nearest Central or General Hospital for the immediate collection of samples and commencement of free treatment so as to guide policy decisions concerning the challenge,” he said.

“Arrangements have been concluded with the Paediatrics Departments of Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, to send experienced medical doctors to carry out Lumbar Puncture and collect CSF samples for suspected cases of CSM and to update the skills of medical officers in various hospitals in this regard,” he added.

It added that major health stakeholders, including DELSUTH, Hospitals Management Board (HMB), FMC, Asaba, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and relevant professional associations are currently collaborating to contain the spread of the disease that has hit about 26 states of the federation and claimed about 489 lives since its outbreak some weeks ago.

He also disclosed that the DSNOs at the various local government areas have commenced Active Case search and border patrols in their various domains, while the state RRT is still following up the case at FMC, Asaba, and in touch with the already discharged two cases

The ministry restated that there is no outbreak of CSM in the state, urging the general public to remain calm since the disease is both preventable and curable.

Azinge urged the general public to be vigilant and report to the nearest hospital in the event of identifiable signs and symptoms of the disease.

He listed some of the symptoms of the disease to include, constant coughing, fever and severe headache.

In his remark, the state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Patrick Ukah, appealed to journalists in the state to continue to partner the state government in ensuring that the right information are delivered to the public

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended Nigeria for its swift response to tackle the meningitis epidemic in some parts of the country.

The Country Representative of the organisation in Nigeria, Dr. Alemu Wondi, made the commendation in Sokoto yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“We are here to see how to contribute to shorten the period of the outbreak in the state and other parts of Nigeria. Nigeria has also made crucial efforts to eradicate polio, although the country is yet to be certified polio free.

“Routine immunisation is the backbone of disease control and more should be done to ensure its utilisation,” he said. Wondi promised to continue to support Nigeria to improve its health indices and also lauded the sultan for being a champion of maternal health in the nation.

Responding, Abubakar commended WHO for its support to Nigeria, saying,” I am also commending Mondi for being a proactive leader.” The Sultan reiterated his commitment to ensure efficient delivery of health services to Nigerians. Abubakar said,” Health is wealth and we will do everything humanly possible to boost health delivery in the country. “We will sustain our partnership with WHO and other development partners in this direction.”

Wondi had earlier visited the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, where he told Kakale, “We are here to assess the situation, brainstorm and extend our support on the ways forward. “We must commend the state government for investing huge human and material resources to combat the menace.”

Responding, Kakale told Wondi that the state had exited the epidemic phase into the recovery phase.

Kakale said,” We have opened a referral centre at the Murtala General Hospital, Sokoto, all the isolation camps set up across the state during the peak of the epidemic have been closed down. “We must commend WHO and other development partners for their support to Nigeria and Sokoto State. “The epidemic is going down and the state has controlled the meningitis epidemic 10 days ago. ”The state has learnt some hard lessons as regards emergency response sequel to the epidemic.”(NAN)