Delta Constructs 581km Roads In Two Years, Says Emu

BY CLETUS NGWODO/ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

IN spite of the persisting economic recession and its huge negative impact on the capacity of groups and organisations to live out their dreams and aspirations, the Delta State Government has delivered in excess of 581 kilometres of tarred road projects within the last two years.

Making the disclosure in an exclusive interview with The Pointer, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said that the attainment represented a stoic proof of the administration of Senator Okowa to keep faith with its electoral promises, in spite of the huge economic inclemency enveloping the country, of which Delta State is an integral part.

Emu said that the fact of the success of the Okowa administration with regard to the road sector and other spheres of service delivery, despite of the recession, had to do with the equitable spread of the projects and the fair share that has reached the rural riverine communities of the state on such a scale.

He stressed that, to the delight of stakeholders, the Okowa administration has, as a matter of deliberate policy, extended effective road construction to the marshy, riverine parts of the state, a development which, he said, bears out the huge sense of equity of the administration, given the huge technical challenge inherent in road building in that terrain.

His words, “On the medium term, we have done 581kilometres of roads within the state, which is enormous. The roads cut across the length and breadth of the state. For the first time in the history of Delta State; we are building roads in the creeks. We have been doing so in Burutu, Gbaramatu, Okerenkoko, Koko, among others and you know what it means to build roads in the marshy terrain. It is like sinking raw cash into the water, in an attempt to build roads in the marshy terrain, that is exactly what we have done.”

Dr. Emu also spoke on the state of affairs relating to the finances of the state at the inception of the Okowa administration and how the governor was able to manage the affairs through prudent application and sound economic framework.

He recalled the scenario in the following words, “This was a government that hitherto earned as much as between N13 billion and N14billion on a monthly basis, drastically reducing and now alternating between and N6 billion and N7 billion, or even far less; it must be a matter of economic shock. We were heading for crisis, that was the dire situation.”

However, Emu said that the Okowa administration, in the face of the emerging dire scenario, had to deploy and enforce a culture of prudence that had largely succeeded in staving off the financial crisis.

According to him, “our prudence has led to the catch phrase; Egho-aria: egho-aria, which, according to him ,is a euphemism for prudence.”

Emu said that the culture of prudence simply implied that while the administration would continue to provide sufficient quality infrastructure and other services to Deltans on the benchmarks of quality and consistency, it would stick to its breastplate policy of refraining from frivolities.