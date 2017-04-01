Buhari’s Economic Recovery Plan

ON April 5, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled

his administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan

(ERGP) in Abuja. It is a rolling plan designed to chart a fresh

course in revitalising Nigeria’s economy and ending the crippling

recession.

Anchored on an annual growth rate target of seven per cent by

2020, the objectives are to restore growth, invest in the people and

build a globally competitive economy. The plan, according to the

President, articulates up to 60 interventions and initiatives that

must be executed and completed within the next four years.

The government’s five major priority areas are stabilising the

macro-economic environment; achievement of agriculture and

food security; expansion of energy infrastructure and driving

industrialisation principally through local and small business

enterprises.

First, we commend the president for ultimately realising that

governance is not just about platitudes and rhetorics but about

logical action plans. Coming midway into his administration,

significant and precious time has been lost in giving purpose and

direction to governance and the economy.

While the plan is basically a rehash of same old postulations

about boosting the economy, the major concern is that it has no

road map. The five major priority areas listed in the plan have

lived with this country since it lost the genuine federal balance

that foreclosed the competitiveness that had driven the various

federating units into harnessing their comparative endowments

that largely benefited the country in the short and medium

terms.

Since the advent of the military that crushed Nigeria’s federal

system and effectively adopted the unitary model, the country has

regressed, while tremendous resources are continuously pumped

into vainly sustaining a dysfunctional structure under a command

and control system by an over-bearing and detached centre.

A clear example of how this has held the country down is the

serial failure in improving public power supply, using a decayed

and retrogressive “national grid”. Since 1999, more than N2.76

trillion, not today’s trillion that has been whittled down in value

by the collapse of the naira, has been spent on the power sector

with very little to show for it beyond the average supply level of

4,000 mega watts of elecricity.

Without a radical change in the structure of the grid system that

should see the unbundling of the national grid, Buhari’s plan and

Nigerians’ hope would be dashed on the altar of a money- guzzling,

corrupt, antiquated and unworkable national grid.

It has been repeatedly acknowledged that Nigeria is like a genie

held up in a bottle. Her potentials are enormous, the energy of the

people, limitless. The only debilitating factor is the adoption of a

failed system and structure that is anything but federal.

Until the de facto unitary system of government, which has vested

so much power to a detached and heavily politicised centre in

Abuja, is reformed and states given the power to be inventive, the

country will continue moving round in circles.

President Buhari and his ruling party did not commit to

effecting the requisite structural changes in Nigeria to unleash

the latent potentials of the people. In the absence of the political

will, boldness and sincerity to genuinely change the country, any

development plan built on the subsisting system will suffer the

same fate as the previous initiatives.

In drawing up a road map for the implementation of his Economic

Recovery and Growth Plan, President Buhari should shun all

primordial sentiments and seek the options that will harness the

boundless energies of the people in the various states and regions.

Having expressed his desire, the president should anchor his plan

on a genuine reform of the structure of government, bearing in

mind that anything should short of that will amount to a mere

trip into fantasy.