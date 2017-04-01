ON April 5, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled
his administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan
(ERGP) in Abuja. It is a rolling plan designed to chart a fresh
course in revitalising Nigeria’s economy and ending the crippling
recession.
Anchored on an annual growth rate target of seven per cent by
2020, the objectives are to restore growth, invest in the people and
build a globally competitive economy. The plan, according to the
President, articulates up to 60 interventions and initiatives that
must be executed and completed within the next four years.
The government’s five major priority areas are stabilising the
macro-economic environment; achievement of agriculture and
food security; expansion of energy infrastructure and driving
industrialisation principally through local and small business
enterprises.
First, we commend the president for ultimately realising that
governance is not just about platitudes and rhetorics but about
logical action plans. Coming midway into his administration,
significant and precious time has been lost in giving purpose and
direction to governance and the economy.
While the plan is basically a rehash of same old postulations
about boosting the economy, the major concern is that it has no
road map. The five major priority areas listed in the plan have
lived with this country since it lost the genuine federal balance
that foreclosed the competitiveness that had driven the various
federating units into harnessing their comparative endowments
that largely benefited the country in the short and medium
terms.
Since the advent of the military that crushed Nigeria’s federal
system and effectively adopted the unitary model, the country has
regressed, while tremendous resources are continuously pumped
into vainly sustaining a dysfunctional structure under a command
and control system by an over-bearing and detached centre.
A clear example of how this has held the country down is the
serial failure in improving public power supply, using a decayed
and retrogressive “national grid”. Since 1999, more than N2.76
trillion, not today’s trillion that has been whittled down in value
by the collapse of the naira, has been spent on the power sector
with very little to show for it beyond the average supply level of
4,000 mega watts of elecricity.
Without a radical change in the structure of the grid system that
should see the unbundling of the national grid, Buhari’s plan and
Nigerians’ hope would be dashed on the altar of a money- guzzling,
corrupt, antiquated and unworkable national grid.
It has been repeatedly acknowledged that Nigeria is like a genie
held up in a bottle. Her potentials are enormous, the energy of the
people, limitless. The only debilitating factor is the adoption of a
failed system and structure that is anything but federal.
Until the de facto unitary system of government, which has vested
so much power to a detached and heavily politicised centre in
Abuja, is reformed and states given the power to be inventive, the
country will continue moving round in circles.
President Buhari and his ruling party did not commit to
effecting the requisite structural changes in Nigeria to unleash
the latent potentials of the people. In the absence of the political
will, boldness and sincerity to genuinely change the country, any
development plan built on the subsisting system will suffer the
same fate as the previous initiatives.
In drawing up a road map for the implementation of his Economic
Recovery and Growth Plan, President Buhari should shun all
primordial sentiments and seek the options that will harness the
boundless energies of the people in the various states and regions.
Having expressed his desire, the president should anchor his plan
on a genuine reform of the structure of government, bearing in
mind that anything should short of that will amount to a mere
trip into fantasy.