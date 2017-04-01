Govt Gives One Month Ultimatum To Resolve Abbi Okpala-Uku Tussle

BY SAM DUVWODE

The Delta State Government has given the people of Abbi town in Ndokwa West Local Government Area one month ultimatum to resolve the tussle over the agitation of an Okpala-Uku as the traditional head of the town.

The State Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro gave the directive at his office in Asaba, when he received some chiefs, opinion leaders, stakeholders, as well as the Okpala-Uku designates from Abbi and Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government, Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Osakwe.

Barr Otuaro, who was represented by the Delta State Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Steve Eruotor, revealed that government decided to wade into the matter following petitions written from the town over the emergence of an Okpala-Uku in the Community.

He charged the leaders from the three quarters of Abbi which includes, Elovie, Okwele and Ilinia to see themselves as one, adding that the issue of who becomes the Okpala-Uku should not tear the Community apart.

Barr Otuaro, told the Ndokwa West Chairman and other stakeholders from the town to go home and resolve the issue and get back to Government for immediate action, saying that government will not fold its arms and watch any community breeding disharmony and conflicts.

The Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Hon. Osakwe, thanked the State Government for the quick intervention and promised to liaise with all the parties in finding lasting solution to the tussle.

The representatives of the various parties involved in the kingship tussle appealed to government to look at the issues holistically and give the Staff of Office to the rightful head.

They affirmed that for over twenty years, the Community has not had any Okpala-Uku based as a result of the issue.