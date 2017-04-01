Power And Relevance Of Resurrection Of Jesus Christ

By Emmanuel Mgbejume

The Power and Resurrection of Jesus Christ could, without missing the mark, be successfully discussed with our Lord Jesus Christ placed focally at the vortex of the seeming intriguing discourse.

Watch Tower Society which monopolistically claim Jehovah Witnesses for its members, published a book, ‘The Greatest Man that Ever lived’, which interpretatively connotes our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth the only divine begotten Son of the Omni God, Universal God.

Jesus Christ to whom ‘Resurrection’ is imputed which, infact has exalted Him above all powers and principalities, is a Super man-God born carnally into this world in 4BC. He worked on this transitory earth, died at the age of 331/2 years, buried and after three days with the trinity of Powers of Resurrection, He came back to life 1,973years six months ago.

Therefore at the mention of “Resurrection”, our wonder Man, our Lord Jesus Christ is remembered with the monopolistic attachment to that Name, Jesus.

Since His wonderful resurrection some 1,973 years six months ago, no body has resurrected. It is true that some mere mortals have claimed coming back to life or raise from the dead not resurrected at all. No body has been buried and he/she breaks the fetters of the grave to resurrect and incidentally resurrected.

For avoidance of scruples of misgivings, I should beheld excused, as courtesy demands in some cases, to go a bit of lexical implication of some words that form the headline as “Power, Relevance of Resurrection and in fact Jesus Christ” in the head line of this discourse. “Power is an ability to do or act capability of doing or accomplishing something. Then our Lord Jesus Christ who has all powers said in Matthew 28:15, “All power is given unto me in Heaven and in earth”. No doubt, why He, The Father and the Holy Spirit, according to Athanasius who propounded the creed/concept of equality of God, Head, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit eternal, yet there are no three eternals, but one eternal. It is therefore proactively postulated that the power to do something is resident in the trinity as there is only one source of power in three which are indivisible.

This counts why one of the characteristics of God Head, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit are summed up in Omnipotence – having all power, there is therefore only one Omnipotent God not three Omnipotent Gods, but Omnipotent God.

Resurrection according to Webster’s Random House College Dictionary Newly Revised and Updated edition, is the act of rising from the dead 2. the rising of Christ after His death and burial.

Our Lord Jesus was. In Matthew 27:35 “And they crucified Him, and parted His garment” and in Matthew 27:57-61a “When the even was come, there came a rich man of Arimathea, named Joseph who also himself was Jesus’ disciple. He went to Pilate, and begged the body of Jesus to be delivered. And when Joseph had taken the body, he wrapped it in a clean linen cloth and laid it in his own new tomb which he had hewn out in the rock”. (KJV) Our Lord Jesus Christ had now been killed and was buried.

These two phenomena of history bear testimony that our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified I mean killed – died and was buried with heavy stone rolled against the tomb. On the third day the Power of Resurrection visited the tomb. According to Matthew 28:1-6; Mark 16:1-8; Luke 24:1-12; John 20:1-10 (KJV) “In the end of the Sabbath as it began to dawn towards the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. And, behold, there was great earth quake for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it. His countenance was like lighting, and his raiment white as snow and for fear of him, the keepers did shake, and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, fear not ye, for I know that ye seek Jesus which was crucified. He is not her: for He is risen”.

Those who believe in our Lord Jesus Christ conscious of the indisputable fact of His resurrection became bold and indeed emboldened to preach Jesus Christ as the Son of the Most High. The relevance of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is that if it was contrary we who profess Christ would have for all people most miserable.

More so Christianity would not have been a lively religion as it is today; nobody would have then forth believed that Jesus is the Son of the most High and the worship of God on Sundays to mark the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection would not have been in existence. It makes people know and believe the indestructibility of the Son of Man, Jesus as He is above death.

The third day, Jesus Christ of Nazareth picked up His life after death, a demonstration that all power is given to Him and at the name of Jesus, according to Paul in his letter to Philippians 2:5-10 (KJV) Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, and took upon Him form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men and being found in fashion as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. Wherefore God also hast highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name; that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and the things under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father”.

The Power, relevance of death and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ are the corner stone, strong pillar and mobilizing force of Christian Religion as Christ is the only true way to the God Almighty.

Resurrection is a scriptural phenomenon that is indigenous to our Lord Jesus Christ only.

If our Lord Jesus Christ died and after three days as He said did not resurrect, nobody could have got the effrontery to say that he/she professes Christianity.

It is for this scriptural feat that has remained unassailed, unchallenged and unfaulted, and would remain sacrosanct sine – die.