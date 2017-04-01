Anioma Bigwigs Visit Ibori At Oghara

FORMER two-time Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has been commended for his disposition to advancing the political cause of the Anioma people.

The Obi of Owa kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor, the second, gave the commendation in Oghara when he led a delegation of Ndi Anioma to formally welcome Chief Ibori back from London.

Obi Efeizomor said the five years absence of the former governor was greatly felt by Deltans, particularly the political class of the Peoples’ Democracy Party (PDP) extraction, stressing that his return would change the political landscape of the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

The monarch noted that Chief Ibori had closely related with the Anioma nation, having chosen Chief Benjamin Elue as his deputy in his eight years in office as governor.

Dr. Efeizomor recalled the role played by Chief Ibori in the emergence of Senator Okowa as Governor of Delta State and particularly thanked him for endursing Senator Okowa for a second term in office in view of his excellent performance so far, even in the face of dwindling resources.

He thanked God for the safe return of Chief Ibori, describing him as an invaluable asset to the state and the country.

Dr. Efeizomor urged Chief Ibori to see his travails in London as a sacrifice towards deepening democracy in the country and assured him of the continued support and respect of Anioma people.

Responding, Chief Ibori thanked Ndi Anioma for the visit and for their prayers and supplications which made his safe return possible.