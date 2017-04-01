MENINGITIS TREATMENT: Delta Collaborating With FMC, Asaba

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

THE Delta State government has assured that it will continue to proactively respond to all confirmed and probable cases of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) disease in order to prevent its outbreak in any part of the state.

This is even as the state government is perfecting all arrangements relating to a collaboration deal between it and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba in areas of drugs administration and medical treatment for CSM patients.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Minnie Oseji, who spoke at a meeting with some management staff of the FMC, noted that the four reported cases of the disease in Asaba and Warri do not amount to its outbreak in the state, explaining that the World Health Organisation (WHO) specifies that for a disease to be regarded as an outbreak, about five cases out of every 100,000 inhabitants must be recorded per week.

“By estimation, Delta State has a population that is over five million people which means that about 250 cases of CSM have to be recorded per week before we can say that there is an outbreak of the disease in Delta State.

“If you look at it, 250 cases per week is a lot, we cannot be waiting for 250 cases before we begin to take the necessary action,” Oseji said at the weekend.

The permanent secretary who spoke further in an interview with journalists disclosed that the state is yet to receive vaccines from the WHO because the recorded number of CSM cases is below the disease outbreak specification of the international health organisation, noting however, that the state Ministry of Health has been enjoying a burgeoning collaboration between the WHO and other international and national organisations in the areas of reporting, case detection and mobilisation of diagnostic kits to aid the curbing of the disease.

Oseji, who also inspected the two CSM patients at the FMC, a septuagenarian and a five-month-old baby, assured that the state government will foot the bills of CSM cases recorded in state, praying that the patients recover within a record time.

She commended the doggedness of the FMC, Asaba which has treated all the confirmed and probable CSM cases in the state, except the one recorded in Warri, urging all Deltans to embrace proper hygiene and report all suspected cases of the disease which symptoms include high fever, headache, neck pains and neck stiffness.

The acting Medical Director of FMC, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the financial resources needed for the treatment of CSM patients in the state, observing that the gesture will go a long way in ensuring that there is no death casualty from the killer disease.

A Consultant Pediatrician at the FMC, Dr. Emeka Abonyi observed that the health challenge demands a deepened awareness campaign and contact tracing of patients to ensure that their entire neighbourhood is free of the disease, advising that the issue should be given a similar maximum attention that was directed at the dreaded Ebola Virus some years ago.