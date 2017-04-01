Delta To Become Major Rice Exporter, Says CBN Boss

THE Branch Comptroller, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asaba Branch, Dame Elizabeth Agu, has said that Delta State would soon be a major rice exporter in the world going by the influx of farmers into rice production.

Dame Agu disclosed this when the project management team led by Mr. Matthew Badaiki visited Divine Blessing Multipurpose Cooperative, Tony Chuks Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative, Nmuobuh Multipurpose Cooperative farmers to supply agro chemical and inputs to beneficiaries of the ABP in Illah Oshimili North Local Government Area.

She said, “in view of the due diligence of rice farmers observed under the Central Bank of Nigeria, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in the state, other states would be consuming Delta State rice in no distant time.”

She further expressed satisfaction over the zeal of the farmers who have keyed into the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ programme while commending on the level of commitment being displayed by the farmers.

She also solicited cooperation from Delta State government so as to surpass other states involved in this programme.

Meanwhile, the President, Divine Blessing Cooperative Farmers, Lady Bernadette Obiagwu, explained that the cooperatives under her watch has been in existence for long, but has not in any way enjoyed assistance from the government and that has led them to be incapacitated, resulting to low turnout in production, in spite of their willingness.

She commend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for introducing the anchor borrowers’ programme in the state, which according to her, has given them the platform of producing large quantity of farm produce that will help eradicate poverty and hunger, while assuring that all help rendered to her group will be utilised adequately.