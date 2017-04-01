Death Benefits: Govt Will Assist Deceased Principals, Says Ebie

THE Delta State Commissioner

for Basic

and Secondary Education,

Mr. Chiedu Ebie

has reassured the families

of the principals that lost

their lives recently in a

fatal road accident that the

state government would do

everything within its powers

to ensure that they are

given befitting burials and

also assist the families in

fast tracking the processing

of their death benefits.

The commissioner made

this known when he paid a

condolence visit to the family

of one of the deceased

principals, Miss Agnes Eraiyoma

at Effurun, Uvwie

Local Government Area,

who, until her death, was

the principal of Uduaka Secondary

principals who were at the

pinnacle of their careers,

was a rude shock to the

state government bearing

in mind the remarkable

contributions they had

made to the development of

education in the state. He

added that the principals

will be greatly missed by

the government, people

and students of Delta State.

He prayed that God should

grant them eternal rest in

his bosom.

Earlier the family of Miss

Agnes Eraiyoma had solicited

the support of the

state government in giving

their daughter a befitting

burial and also in assisting

them in quickly processing

her death benefits. They thanked the government

for showing support and

care for them and to the

other families of the deceased

principals, while

assuring the commissioner

that the government would

be carried along during

the preparations for her

burial .

Mr. Ebie had earlier visited

the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom,

Dr. Emmanuel Sideso

OON JP, Abe 1, to brief him

on his intention to visit the

family of Agnes Eraiyoma,

who was a daughter of

Uvwie kingdom, and to offer

his condolences to His

Royal Majesty and people

of Uvwie kingdom on their

loss.