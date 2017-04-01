THE Delta State Commissioner
for Basic
and Secondary Education,
Mr. Chiedu Ebie
has reassured the families
of the principals that lost
their lives recently in a
fatal road accident that the
state government would do
everything within its powers
to ensure that they are
given befitting burials and
also assist the families in
fast tracking the processing
of their death benefits.
The commissioner made
this known when he paid a
condolence visit to the family
of one of the deceased
principals, Miss Agnes Eraiyoma
at Effurun, Uvwie
Local Government Area,
who, until her death, was
the principal of Uduaka Secondary
School, Mosogar. Eraiyoma and the other
principals who were at the
pinnacle of their careers,
was a rude shock to the
state government bearing
in mind the remarkable
contributions they had
made to the development of
education in the state. He
added that the principals
will be greatly missed by
the government, people
and students of Delta State.
He prayed that God should
grant them eternal rest in
his bosom.
Earlier the family of Miss
Agnes Eraiyoma had solicited
the support of the
state government in giving
their daughter a befitting
burial and also in assisting
them in quickly processing
her death benefits. They thanked the government
for showing support and
care for them and to the
other families of the deceased
principals, while
assuring the commissioner
that the government would
be carried along during
the preparations for her
burial .
Mr. Ebie had earlier visited
the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom,
Dr. Emmanuel Sideso
OON JP, Abe 1, to brief him
on his intention to visit the
family of Agnes Eraiyoma,
who was a daughter of
Uvwie kingdom, and to offer
his condolences to His
Royal Majesty and people
of Uvwie kingdom on their
loss.