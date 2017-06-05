Osanebi Awards Another N10 Million Scholarship Programme

THE Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has awarded another round of Scholarship worth N10 million under his Friday Osanebi Foundation (FOF), with a promise not to derail in the yearly exercise.

The joy of the awardees and their parents knew no bounds as they came into Asaba from far and near to received the cheque of the scholarship fund valued N100, 000 each.

The 100 students drawn across the nine local government

areas in Delta North Senatorial district of the state were enlisted last year as beneficiaries of the Friday Osanebi Foundation’s

Annual Educational Fund at the launch of the program after a rigorous examination organized by the foundation.

The beneficiaries cut across post primary and tertiary institutions in the country and they would on annual basis receive N100, 000 each so long as they maintain good academic standards in their various institutions.

Speaking at the presentation

of the N10 million Naira worth scholarship which is the second tranche in the series, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, said “my indulgence

in scholarship and philanthropic gestures was born out of my long passion and desire to touch lives in line with biblical teachings that a giver never lacks. So long as God continue to bless him, my commitment for the care of the needy will never cease,” promising to follow up the beneficiaries

of the scholarship until they are gainfully employed after their graduations.

“I charge you the lucky beneficiaries to return to your various schools with a renewed vigor to brake new grounds and achieve excellence

in academic pursuits, as your academic excellence

will spur me to extend the program to increase the number of beneficiaries. My childhood background made me to understand what it means for someone to be without money, especially

a brilliant child with lots of dreams but no fund to actualize such dreams,” Osanebi stated.

In their remarks, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP), Delta North, Mr. Moses Iduh and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student’s Affairs, Mr. Jerry Ehiwario commended Hon. Osanebi for the scholarships, stressing

that the scheme was born out of the need to ensure

a better Delta State.

Miss Dorothy Ifeakachkwu,

a 200 level student of the University of Benin, Edo State and Mr. Emmanuel Chukwuyem who spoke on behalf of the students beneficiaries

and their parents,

thanked Hon. Osanebi for the annual scholarship award and assured him that they would remain good ambassadors of the program

by maintaining high standards both in academics

and in character.

The Senate House of the Student Union Government

(SUG), Delta State University, who presented an award of excellence to the deputy speaker at the ceremony, maintained that Hon. Osanebi had remained a source of hope and inspiration

for the younger generation.