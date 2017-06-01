Delta PHC, UNICEF Holds Sensitisation Meeting With Stakeholdersthe

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

As part of efforts to actualise the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) programme, alongside reviewing primary health care law, the Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, DSPHCDA, in collaboration with the United Nations international Children Education Fund UNICEF has held a sensitization meeting with primary health care centers coordinators in the state.

Addressing the PHC coordinators the DSPHCDA board chairman, Dr. Richard Kofi said the meeting became necessary to put the state at par with its contemporaries in the country as regards effective primary health care service delivery. He said the PHCUOR policy would make primary health care centers organise for easy information flow and personnel management.

Dr. Kofi noted that the policy was in line with Governor Okowa’s health for all Deltans at all times.

The Director General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission Dr. Ben Nkechika explained that Governor ifeanyi Okowa has given approval for the official flag off of the contributory health scheme next month and Nwakpaappealed to the primary health coordinators to support the commission as he would be working with them.

The Functioning Executive Director of the Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (DSPHCDA), Dr. Francis Onojeta said there is urgent need to discuss some challenges mitigating the achievement of PHCUOR.

He stressed that the National primary health care development agency adopted PHCUOR to harmonise all PHC activities and provide accessible and quality health care delivery system.

On his part, a health specialist of the United Nations International Children Educational Fund(UNICEF) Dr. Eghe Abe presented the need on revitalizing The Primary Health Centres to be within reach to all citizens through the “one functional primary health centre per Ward” as eighty percent of diseases can be treated at the Primary centres.

The director of planning research and statistics of the primary health care development agency, and chairperson steering committee of PHCUOR, Dr. Gloria Patrick- Ferife, said the PHUOR campaign was geared towards international practices based on the WHO guidelines stringed under one management, one plan, and one monitoring and evaluation system.