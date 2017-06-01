Ossai Assures Chartered Institute of Bankers Of Delta Cooperation

DELTA State Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Chief Chika Ossai has assured the executive of the Delta State branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, of the state’s readiness to grant their request for land for the building of bankers house or secretariat as long as they were prepared to accept land allocation outside Asaba capital city or territory as there is little or no land within the capital city.

The assurance was made by the commissioner in his office when the executive of the state branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit

Chief Ossai said he would not hesitate to support the institute during the first annual banking lecture and dinner scheduled to take place in Asaba in no distant time and assured the group that the present administration in Delta State is poised to co-operate and support any edifying and developmental driven programme aimed at improving the lot of the people in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman/spokesman of the group, Engr. Jude Mgbeze informed the commissioner that the institute annual lecture/dinner is scheduled to take place in Asaba for the first time and that the date would be communicated in due course.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the commissioner so far particularly, the able manner, the governor is piloting the affairs of the state and called for general support for thr Governor