2017 Children Day Fiesta: How NUJ, The Pointer Chapel Feted Kids

By Godbless Nikatene

CHILDREN Day is observed around the world It celebrates children globally. Children day is one dedicated to celebrate childhood; it is on that day tribute is paid to all children in the world.

It was first proclaimed by the world conference for the well-being of Children in 1925 and then established universally in 1954 to protect children working long hours in dangerous circumstance and allow all children access to education.

Children Day is celebrated in Nigeria on May 27 annually. It is a public holiday for primary and secondary school children. Due to the large size of the country, only a few groups of children , schools or organizations are selected for the traditional march past parade.

Children are loved by one and all and they win over our hears with their angelic eyes and innocent smiles, Children’s Day is an event celebrated in many places around the world. The holiday is simply set to honour children and minors.

Also, the various religious groups in Nigeria not leaving the wellbeing and welfare of the children to government alone, celebrate the day in grand style in church services with thanksgiving. Many religious bodies, private and public organizations, usually put together children’s party for the privileged

and less privileged children, all in a bid to give them a sense of belonging.

To further boost the celebration, the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited DPPCL, publisher of The Pointer titles, chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) went the whole hog to organize their own children’s party for the kids, which incidentally, happened to be the maiden edition

of the Sunny-Egede led administration of The POINTER NUJ.

The Comrade Sunny Egede- led NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, had projected that about 200 children would be in attendance but when at midday when the event was to officially kick off, well over 300 children had turned up for the trail- blazing events, it then dawned on the executive that it had grossly under-estimated

As the day aged, more and more children were turning up, the organizers had to hurriedly make provision for more chairs and souvenirs, as at 11am when the event was flagged off with an opening prayer, the ocean of children and a pocket of parents

who accompanied some of them was literally overflowing at of The POINTER premises.

In his welcome address, the chief host and Chairman

of NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, Comrade Sunny Edege, said the celebration was not one for speech making but for merriment, saying that the event as a trial blazing one, he knew the event would go a long way to boost the corporate image of the organization

and congratulated the children on being part of history.

The General Manager of The Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited DPPCL, publishers of The Pointer Newspapers, Mr. Bosah Iwobi, commended

the leadership of the NUJ, The Pointer Chapel for the wonderful event organized for the kids, noting that God has planted a gift in every child, this gift is the seed of greatness.

The chairman of the occasion, Pastor Williams Orru, admonished parents not to surrender the destinies of the children to house helps as well as commended the leadership of NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, for the wonderful program for the children on that special day.

The Chairman who is also the Pastor of FourSquare

Gospel Church, GRA branch, Asaba, enjoined the kids to be respectful to their parents and elderly ones and urged them to take their studies very seriously

,saying that the road to success has no short cut but only recognizes determination and persistence.

He added that parents and school teachers should teach the children things of the Lord at all times, and to seek for the well-being of the kids, when the need arises.

The opening dance that followed was literally hijacked by the children who apparently were eager to dance. Through the General Manager of The Pointer Newspaper, Mr. Bosah Iwobi, Chairman of The Pointer Chapel of NUJ, Comrade Sunny Egede and the Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Williams Orru, who jointly led the dance tried to ‘exhume’ the dancing steps they learnt as youngsters, the kids stole the show with their staccato dance steps.

This was expected, given the raw energy of the children

and generational gap between the adults whom this writer is sure could not relate with the lyrics and rhythms of the music and the children, most of whom could name some of the music better than they sing the national anthem.

Despite the fact that the dance session was rather prolonged,

it soon gave way for more speeches. The aide to the Governor on Special Duties and Programmes, Elder Isioma Okonta, who was the special guest at the occasion,

said it was ‘’exciting to see so many kids gathered together to celebrate’’ noting that, the Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has so much passion, compassion

and affection for children. He added that children should be brought up in the ways of the Lord, because the kids are the future leaders of our tomorrow, he said

The Former Chairman, NUJ, Delta State council, Comrade Osita Biose, who gave out cash prizesand souvenirs to the kids, who won various competitions,

encouraged the children to be hard working and take their studies seriously, noting that the NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, has set a standard of encouragement

to the younger minds.

Also speaking, the Children’s Editor of The Pointer Newspaper, Mrs. Rosemary Nwaebuni, charged the kids to be of a good behaviour and always obey, respect their parents, elderly ones in the society and challenged them to take their studies seriously, noting

that the road to success has no short cut but only recognizes determination and perseverance, She equally promised the kids future events like what the children’s party. She enjoined the kids to keep praying for their parents and teachers all time.

There was a session of motivational talk on ‘’Rape’’ given by Miss Ambassador For Peace Advocate, Queen Manda Monye, advising parents to always teach their children about important issues like the topic of discussion for the avoidance of doubt, and challenged the young mind to aspire high because ‘you can be whatever you want to be’.

Queen Monye enjoined, parents and teachers to always teach their kids issues affecting the society in general and the ways of God in doing all things

The NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, also gave out a cash prize to three persons, including widows- Mrs. Evelyn

Ezefodu, Mrs. Okoro Teresa and Mrs. Emelonye Teresa, who attended the event. The beneficiaries, in their separate remarks, appreciated NUJ, The Pointer Chapel, for the kind gesture showed to them, prayed for God Almighty to enrich them.Other features of the event include beauty pagaent, choreography,

ballet display by the pupils of Royal Mira All Saint Int. School Asaba, Mother’s Pride School, Asaba, Kids Solution Montessori school, Asaba, and Mother of Divine Grace Orphanage, Okpanam, spelling and dancing competition, amongst others.

Little Miss Chioma Obi, a pupil of Happy Day Academy, Asaba, who took first position in the spelling competition,expressed her joy by thanking the authority of the NUJ, The pointer Chapel, for organizing the Children’s Day party, adding that she dedicated her victory to all pupils of Happy Day Academy, Asaba

Also speaking in the same vein, little Miss Amakaeze

Emmanuel, a pupil of Mother Pride Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, who took third position

in both the dancing and spelling competition, extolled the organizer, NUJ The pointer Chapel, for the wonderful event to celebrate the children on their special day. She prayed for God almighty to enriched them with blessings Other winners of various competitions went home with similes on their faces; cash prizes and other educational materials were given to them by the organizers, NUJ, The pointer chapel. The winner of the beauty pageant

competition, little Miss Pointer 2017, Miss Princess Okolo, commended

the organizers, NUJ Pointer Chapel and Miss Ambassador For Peace Advocate, Queen Manda Monye who traned the kids on the pageant competition.Eminent personality at the occasion included, the Chairman, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Delta State Council, Mrs. Patricia Gbemudu, the Deputy Editor, (Daily)Barrister. Kelvin Osemene, AGM, Production Services, Mr. Obi Clifford, AGM, Engineering Services, Engr. Williams Egbejuma,

amongst others.