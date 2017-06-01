Delta Speaker Urges Okpe Political Groups To Remain United

THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori,has affirmed the indivisible unity of Okpe Local Government Area, urging the various political groups to stand united and live as one.

The Speaker made the statement when he played host to members of the Aghalokpe Axis Political Forum of Okpe Local Government Area, who were in his office on a courtesy visit.

Oborevwori, who called on the group to remain united, said, “I want you all to keep the unity, live together, Okpe is one. Do not separate yourself from other axis.”

He urged Aghalokpe Axis Political Forum to continue to work hard because development will soon come to the remote villages in the axis, noting that the state government is so passionate about building roads across the state and by next year, some of the bad roads in the local government will receive positive attention.

“I want to assure you that as the state is progressing, the local government will progress. Keep that unity, work in one force and be together.”

The leader of the delegation, Chief Chris Ometan, said that they have come to honour their own, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his emergence as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“The Speaker is our own, he has made his name and mark at home before he came to Asaba, it is good for us to honour him. We also want to use this opportunity to thank members of the House who have made this elevation and celebration possible.”

In a show of love, the group presented a copy of the Holy Bible to Speaker Oborevwori.

Presenting the Bible, Chief Chris Ometan explained that the Speaker needs God’s guidance in anything he does because there are so many decisions he must take as a leader and without God, nobody can succeed.

“We came with a token of gift. The Bible is the word of God and we thought it wise that the best gift we can give that will guide you in this office, is the Bible.”

Members of the Aghalokpe Axis Political Forum are constituents of Ward 2, 5 and 6 in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.