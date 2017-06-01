Civil Servants Defy Rain To Attend Promotion Exams

The Delta State 2016 grade levels 5-10 Civil Service compulsory promotion examination, conducted by the State Civil Service Commission in the state has ended with ‘B’- officers on salary grade levels 07 and 08 writing their examination at Osadennis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, while ‘B’-officers on grade levels 05 -06 had their own at West-End Mixed Secondary School, Asaba.

As early as 8.00 a.m not minding the rain, civil servants were noticed at the two examination venues waiting for the Civil Service Commission officers billed to conduct the promotion examination.

Speaking before the commencement of the examination, the Chairman of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, represented by the 2nd commissioner in the commission, Chief (Mrs.) Roselyn Amioku, while addressing the staff sought their cooperation in order to have a hitch-free and fair examination.

Chief Amioku also made it clear to them that the promotion examination was not to witch-hunt any person but the normal procedure in the state civil service for promotion and was also meant to assist them in the course of their duties as civil servants in the state.