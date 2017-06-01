Save Us From Gas Flare Hazards, Delta Communities Appeal To FG, NDDCNews

By Emmanuel Oghene

The Chairman of Ekpan Development Committee (EDC), Chief John Enakireru,

has called on the Federal Government

and the management of Nigeria National

Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to stop gas flaring, saying that gas flaring has caused much damage to the people of Ekpan and Uvwie in general. It has shortened the life span of our people and led to environmental degradation, he added. Enakireru disclosed this at Effurun, headquarters of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said that the NNPC was the highest gas supplier to Nigeria’s domestic market and they should be committed to the reduction and elimination of gas flaring, dding, that gas flaring has caused more harm to the people of Ekpan and its environment, inspite of producing

more revenue for the entire country.

He called on the Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki

and the Speaker of the House of the Representative, YakubuDogora to enact a legislation that would end gas flaring in the country.

He said “gas flaring was as old as crude oil exploration in the country. With this number of years, we are confident that the corporation

has gotten enough time to stop gas flaring.

We are therefore seeking for a legislation that would put an end to gas flaring which has deprived the people of Ekpan and Effurun

the opportunity of enjoying the environment

endowed with oil and other minerals. The Federal Government should consider the health hazard of gas flairing on the people than the financial benefits. Ekpan people are dying and suffering from gas flaring”, he added.