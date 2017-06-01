DTSG Committed To Wefare Of Delta Students -Ologe

THE Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment towards providing good welfare packages for hard working Delta students across the state and in Diaspora through the state Bursary and Scholarship Board.

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Comrade Elijah Ologe, stated this while playing host to members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Delta State Council in his office in Asaba.

Comrade Ologe revealed that 156 families and 285 applicants have so far benefited from the scholarship for children of deceased civil servants, while noting that about 50 PhD, three M.Sc and 19 undergraduate students have benefitted from the internal and local scholarship schemeS.

He maintained that the board would not entertain favouritism in the dispensation of scholarship, stressing that the criteria for accessing the scholarship scheme is based only on merit; even as he disclosed that the state government, despite the economic hardship had disbursed the 2015/2016 bursary to students of the state origin, explaining the various schemes of the Board to include, the bursary scheme, scholarship for children of deceased civil servants, international and local students’ scholarship, overseas scholarship, scholarship for law students, scholarship for people living with disabilities, as well as first class scholarship, even as he stated that the present economic crunch in the country has put a temporary stop to the First Class Scholarship Scheme, and that the scheme will be back to life as soon as the economic situation of the state improves.

Ologe commended women journalists and the Fourth Estate of the Realm for their unique role in information dissemination in the society, noting that their role brought about democracy in the country.

The bursary boss, who commended them for the sensitisation of students in secondary schools across the state against social vices through its FRITH club, urged them not to relent in their task of disseminating factual and objective information to the public, even as he promised to partner with the association in promoting and educating the girl child and the younger generation.