Okowa Reduces Regularisation Fee For Okpanam Core Area 2

THE Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has reduced the regularisation fee for the Okpanam Core Area 2A to N500, 000

Senator Okowa announced the reduction of the regularisation fee from the initial fee of N750,000 during a tripartite meeting between the state government, indigenes of Ogbeowele Quarters in Okpanam and representatives of property owners in Okpanam Core Area Two A.

The governor, who noted that his administration will continue to dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve issues for the benefit of all Deltans, explained that the discount of N250, 000, cuts across all property owners in Okpanam Core Area 2A, for the regularisation of their land tittles.

He said that after due consideration of the appeal of the property owners in the area, the state government out of magnanimity reduced the regularisation fee to N500, 000.

The fee, according to the governor, comprises survey plan and building plan approval charges as well as for acquiring of Certificate of Occupancy.

Senator Okowa urged property owners in the Okpanam Core Area Two A to see the gesture as an opportunity to regularise their land tittles with the Fast Track Office and state Ministry of Lands before July 30 this year.

He directed the Commissioner for Lands and Surveys to ensure that all structures built on the access road are removed with immediate effect.

Senator Okowa warned communities and land speculators to desist from encroaching on government land across the state, adding that his government will not tolerate such act, saying that his administration will continue to do its part to ameliorate the sufferings of the people through the provision of basic social amenities and various empowerment programmes to all Deltans. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Hon. Chika Ossai has said that with the N250, 000 reduction, occupants of land measuring 1,000 to 3,000 square metres (residential) will now pay N1 million instead of the initial N1, 250,000, while occupants of land measuring 3,000 and above square metres on residential buildings will now pay N1, 500, 000 instead of the initial N1, 750,000