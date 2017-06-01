Peretomode Rewards Three DELSU Students With N50, 000 Each For Dressing Decently

By Anthony Arugbaugba

THE Vice Chancellor, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Victor Peretomode has given a cash reward of N50,000 each to three undergraduate students of the university for dressing decently since their admission into the university.

The names of the students are Ofuegbe Favour, a 300 level student of Theatre Arts; Ovwasa Tega, a 300 level student of Pharmacology and Oguonu Lovelyn, a 400 level student of Theatre Arts.

The beneficiaries were earlier announced during the 57th in the series of inaugural lectures of the university with the theme “Dressing To Kill Who?” delivered by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Augustine Anigala.

During the lecture, the inaugural lecturer expatiated on the features of decent and indecent dressing in the society, particularly among students of tertiary institutions where he also highlighted the benefits associated with decent dressing and the dangers inherent in indecent dressing by female students.

Prof. Peretomode in his remarks emphasised the social and moral implications of cultivating a good dressing habit, adding that the reward was meant to serve as encouragement to the recipients and for other students to emulate.

Meanwhile, the Urhobo Progress Union America (UPUA), a charitable organisation is set to award scholarship to indigent students of the university for the 2017/2018 academic session. This gesture by the organisation, it was learnt, stems from its efforts to improve the quality of Urhobo human capital development through education.

UPUA is organised exclusively for charitable, scientific, literary and educational purpose to assist Urhobo students in educational institutions by providing financial aid to enable them improve and develop their capabilities for the benefit of Urhobo nation and the world at large.