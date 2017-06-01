Deltans’ll Enjoy More Democracy Dividends, Says Owhefere

THE Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere has said that the second session of the Sixth Assembly was very eventful with the passage of 18 bills out of the 34 bills it received.

Owhefere, who stated this while speaking with journalists on the activities of the House during the second legislative year in the Sixth Assembly, said that 12 of the bills passed have been assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Majority Leader said that the Sixth Assembly has entered its third legislative year and members have resolved to work harder to ensure that Deltans enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Hon. Owhefere ,who represents Isoko North Constituency, added that the legislative and executive arms of government had robust relationship since the inauguration of the Sixth Assembly, stressing that the cordial relationship would be sustained during the third session of the House.

He noted that political stability was needed in the state to encourage and enhance practical development of the state, adding that the country and state were passing through challenging times as a result of the economic recession which had made it difficult for government to meet all its programmes for the people.

Hon. Owhefere maintained that Governor Okowa has executed many projects across the state, including Isoko North, where a brand new school was established, as well as execution of road projects and youth empowerment programmes, among others.

While calling on Deltans to continue their support for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, the Majority Leader assured his constituents of the commitment to making life better for them.

Hon. Owhefere disclosed that the house will reconvene on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 with renewed vigour to making laws for peace and good governance of the state.