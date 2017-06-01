Host Communities Want Okowa To Extend FG School Feeding Programme To Riverine Kids

FLOWSTATION Host Communities of Nigeria

(FLOWHOSCON) on Tuesday appealed to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to extend the Federal Government

home grown school feeding programme to riverine

host Communities.

In Warri, Delta State, reacting to the ongoing school feeding programme in some Communities in the State, on behalf of Flow Stations /Well Head Host Communities of Nigeria, Comrade Sheriff Mulade described it as a welcome development.

He said that the School Feeding Programme by the Federal Government was encouraging more children to go to school and called on Governor Okowa to extend it to riverine host Communities.

Mulade disclosed that a recent survey conducted in some Communities in Delta revealed that more kids were now going to school as a result of the School Feeding Programme and lauded the Federal Government for its introduction.

Mulade, who is also the Chairman of oil rich Kokodiagbene Community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, called on Governor Okowa to do everything possible to extend the Programme to riverine host Communities.

First of all, we want to commend the Federal Government for the introduction of the home grown school feeding programme, it is a laudable Programme. Recently, we carried out a survey in Delta Communities where the feeding programme has been introduced and it was discovered that more children in the rural communities are now going to school as a result of the free feeding”.

“It is our humble appeal that the Governor should do the needful to extend the Federal Government home grown school feeding programme to riverine host communities. We want to passionately call on Governor Okowa to give sense of belonging to riverine host communities under this programme. We want to see more of our children going back to school in the riverine host Communities”, he said.

According to him also;”Most of the children in riverine host Communities do not go to school, they are into fishing and farming with their peasant parents and this is not good enough, let us entice them to school by extending the Federal Government home grown school feeding programme. We are very sure that more kids in the riverine host Communities will embrace education if this gesture of the Federal Government is extended to them with the help of the Delta State Governor”.