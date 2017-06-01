Threat Of Diseases As Pollution Levels Rise

BURNING Waste, Traffic Pollution From Very Old Cars could be said to be some of the major causes of air pollution in the world particularly in Africa.

Four major cities in Nigeria, Onitsha, Kaduna, Aba and Umuahia, were recently listed by the World Health Organisation

(WHO) as some of the most polluted places in the world. Onitsha, which plays host to the biggest market in West Africa, Onitsha Main Market, was named as the most polluted city in the world.

Although, some Nigerian experts disagree that Onitsha is the most polluted city in the world, they however predicted epidemic of cancers, incidence of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases because of rising pollution levels in the country.

The WHO report had listed the Nigerian cities because of high level of smog, rubbish and polluted water.Last year, the World Bank reported that 94 per cent of the population in Nigeria is exposed to air pollution levels that exceed WHO guidelines (compared to 72 per cent on average in sub-Saharan Africa in general) and air pollution damage costs about one per cent post of Gross National Income.

A medical practitioner and Director at Medical Art Centre Maryland Ikeja, Lagos, Prof. Oladapo A. Ashiru, disagrees with WHO that Onitsha is the most polluted city in the world.

The Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist said “I do not agree that Onitsha is the most polluted city in the world because Onitsha under the governance of Mr. Peter Obi three years ago, underwent

a transformation where both road construction and thorough environmental sanitation was observed, making Onitsha clean again.”

A consultant pharmaceutical chemist at University of Lagos, Dr Chimezie Anyakora, who has probed and documented the environmental impact of crude oil based pollutants, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) also disagrees that Onitsha is the most polluted city in the world.

Bonsac, Oduke Road Construction: Okowa Commended

THE Delta State Governor, Senator [Dr.] Ifeanyi Okowa has been commended

by the residents of Bonsac and Oduke in the Oshimili South council area for the construction of the link road from Bonsac axis through SIO industry to Oduke.

According to sources who spoke with The Pointer , the link road construction was a welcome development to the residents

of the area as it will bring about easy access to the express and other parts of the state capital , Asaba .

Those who spoke on the road project said it was a good one initiated by the government

to improve the lives and wellbeing

of the people living in the area , but was ill timed as the rainy season had already set in before the project commenced about a month now.

Some commercial cyclist who ply the road said their situation has been worsen by the good intentions of the government as the road has been messed up because of the rains and advised that work be stop on the road till the rains subsides .

They also stressed on the importance of a good drainage system for the road in order to make it last, as roads without drainages usually wash away on time.

A commercial cyclist who gave his name as Mr. Boniface Nwafor who spoke on the road project said that one other problem facing the residents on the road project is the recent demolition of some structures said to be erected on the road, pleading that government should please consider the plight of the affected by compensating the affected , no matter how little as some may have used their life savings to erect such structure.

Nwafor also thanked the governor and said that for years , since the inception of democracy , none of the previous administration

has ever shown concern for the people living in the area , which shows that governor Ifeanyi Okowa will imparked on the lives of the people.

The newly constructed Bonsac, Oduke road

PAHs are a group of organic contaminants that form from the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons, such as crude oil, petroleum products, coal and gasoline.

PAHs are an environmental concern because they are toxic to aquatic life and because several are suspected human carcinogens. The result of the probe was compiled in a book titled “Environmental Impact of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons.”

Anyakora who also said “I lived in Onitsha for many years but I am not sure of its present pollution status, but like most African cities with intense economic activities, I expect a high level of pollution in Onitsha. But not only Onitsha but various other cities across Nigeria.”

What are the health implications of pollution?

According to the WHO, about three million deaths a year are linked to exposure to outdoor air pollution. Indoor air pollution can be just as deadly. In 2012, an estimated 6.5 million deaths (11.6 per cent of all global deaths) were associated with indoor and outdoor air pollution together.

Major sources of air pollution include, inefficient modes of transport, household fuel and waste burning, coal-fired power plants, and industrial activities. However,

not all air pollution originates from human activity. For example, air quality can also be influenced by dust storms, particularly in regions close to deserts.

Ashiru, who is also an adjunct professor at the University

of Illinois, United States (U.S.) explained: “Environmental

pollution consist of five major sources, air, water, land, noise and light. Its implication will include; airinhaling environmental toxins such as carbondioxide (CO2) and so on can lead to medical conditions such as lung cancer.

“Water – water pollution usually come from industrial wastes entering major sources of water example lakes and rivers. Medical condition associated with water pollution can range from simple diarrhoea to a more deadly illness like Sepsis. There is also a very serious one from insects, fleas, tics, mosquitoes-transmitting diseases such as malaria and lyme, which is even more dangerous.

“Soil – The major concern in soil pollution is Chlorofluorocarbons

(CFC) released from our refrigerator, air conditions, deodorants and insect repellents; all leading to damage in our ozone layer and eventually global warming. Noise pollution from aircrafts, trucks and high intensity sonar effects and light pollution from over illumination and astronomical interference are very harmful to our environment with long term side effects like deafness and poor eyesight.”

Anyakora said studies had shown that more Nigerians

are at a greater risk of developing different types of cancer due to exposure to crude oil pollutants.

He predicts that if nothing were done urgently to address the issue, there would be increased cases of cancer in Nigeria by 2025, especially in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

According to the studies led by Anyakora, more than 25 per cent of Nigerians are at an increased risk of developing cancer due to exposure to toxic chemicals from crude oil pollution, PAHs. They also suggested that PAHs could be genotoxic; that is, the damage caused can be inherited.

Previous studies had also indicated that PAHs caused a decrease in sperm count and fertility in crude oil-polluted environment of the Niger Delta. However, besides the people of the Niger Delta, the studies indicate

that other Nigerians, even children, are exposed to high level of crude oil pollution and are at the risk of developing cancer. One of the two studies is the first Nigerian research linking PAHs to cancer.

“In the next 10 years, I see a big problem here. With rising cases of oil spills in the Niger Delta region and our overdependence on petroleum products, we are going to see so many cases of cancer,” Anyakora concluded.