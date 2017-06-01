Crime: Aniocha South LGA Restricts Okada Operations

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE

/OGWASHI-UKU

IN a bid to stem the rising cases of crime in Aniocha South Council Area, especially Ogwashi-Uku, the Chairman of the local government,

Chief Isaac Anwuzia yesterday signed a bill meant to regulate the operational time of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called ‘Okada’ into law.

The bye-law christened: ‘A Bye-law Law for the Restriction of

Motorcycles in the Local Government Area” has made it mandatory that no Okada rider will operate beyond 8pm each day, just as their commencement

time of operation is 6am.

“By this bye-law, it is now an offense for an Okada rider to operate beyond 8pm in the night, just as they are not allowed to commence their operation before 6am.

“We therefore hope that this law will help to reduce the incidences of crime in our locality. I therefore want to charge all persons concerned to abide by this law so that together, we can secure

our community and the local government in general,” he said.

Shortly after the presentation of the bill, the Leader of the

Legisative Arm, Hon. Joe Modeme said that the bill was an executive bill from the office of the chairman of the local government meant to restrict the time in which Okada riders are expected to operate in the locality. “We are therefore please that the bill has been passed into law. I

Therefore, want to also commend members of the Legislative Arm for their cooperation, which helped in the speedy passage of the bill. We will continue to do our best to ensure that laws which will enhance the well being of our people are given expeditious passage at all times. “At the same time, I want to appeal to parents to guide their wards against crime, as no person caught perpetuating one will be spared.

Okada riders are also called to abide by the new bye-law so that the incidences of crime could be reduced if not totally eliminated from our local government area,” he said.

It will be recalled that in the recent times, cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and motorcycle

snatching have become the order of the day in Ogwashi-Uku metropolis.

Available statistics shows that at the last count, three persons have so far been murdered

in cold blood by armed robbers within a spate of less than one month in Ogwashi-Uku metropolis.

The last victim was one Mrs. Franca Nwaeke, the wife of a popular patent medicine dealer known as Mikewyhte Nwaeke, while the other two victims were Okada riders who were dispossessed

of their motorcycles after they were mauled down with dangerous weapons that resulted to their death.