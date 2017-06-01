EFCC Invasion Of Sun Newspapers

WHILE Nigerians were reflecting on the traumatic experiences from the activities that played out before, during and after the June 12, 1992 elections, which was acclaimed to be the most peaceful and widely accepted election in the country till date, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), re-enacted the scenario of the characteristic military regimes of the pre-1999 years, as they invaded a media house and held the workers hostage for hours.

Reports indicated that the workers of the Sun Newspapers resumed in the morning of that day, June 12, 2017, beholding heavily armed EFCC operatives in their premises.

A statement from the media house titled “EFCC Invasion: Our Position, By The Sun”, indicated that they prevented staff from either entering or leaving the premises while they searched every nook and cranny. “For one grueling hour, the EFFC operatives subjected our staff to crude intimidation, psychological and emotional trauma, even as some of the men accused our organisation of publishing pro-Biafra, Boko Haram and Niger Delta militants stories, as they surveyed our premises”, the statement revealed. The statement also accused the EFFC of carrying out a vendetta on behalf of the acting Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Factually, news of the invasion took the minds of Nigerians down memory lane on what the Nigerian media suffered during the military era. Some media houses were invaded by security agents and sealed up for months for merely carrying out their constitutional duty of informing, educating and entertaining. At that time too, while the junta, headed by President Ibrahim Babangida and later General Sani Abacha, were antagonising and muzzling the press, civil Nigerians and the international community praised the Nigerian Press for living up to its expectations by championing the cause of democracy and the people.

There was an attempt to silence the press, but for the dogged determination of both practitioners and human rights activists, all the attempts failed and the press came out stronger and more committed. Today, those who directly or indirectly instigated the onslaught on the media during the period of the heated polity are beneficiaries of the fruits of that “war”.

However, it is disheartening to observe that such condemnable draconic acts are still being exhibited by security agents at this period of fledgling democracy that all and sundry are enjoying. We are afraid that the EFCC might be flying a kite. The agency should know that it is undemocratic and sacrilegious to resort to self-help when the state has provided various platforms to resolve both personal and official issues.

We stand to join other democratic minded Nigerians in condemning the invasion of the Sun Newspapers by EFCC operatives. Whatever their reasons for embarking on such archaic occupation of the media house is untenable unacceptable. If for nothing, it has definitely enhanced the resolve of the media to perform as expected.

Let one fact be stated unequivocally: The EFFC has failed in many respects to justify many of its operations. The agency is the vanguard of the campaign to dismantle corruption in the country, but it is yet to elicit strong confidence from Nigerians as a result of the poor operations, which have been questioned at one point or the other.

Therefore, leaving its avowed fight against corruption to tackle the media is most uncivilized and reprehensible. It runs against democratic norms and values, needless to say that it is grossly authoritarian and anti-press.

At this period of peace, with individuals enjoying high degree of human rights, the EFFC should have explored the legal option, if the newspaper house offended its personality or operations. Incidentally, if the EFFC feels hurt and wants to take up a fight against any institution, it is not the press. This is because, the world and the nation’s constitution acknowledged the right of the press to carry out its functions as stipulated without intimidation or assault from individuals or institutions.

As one of the agents of the government charged with enforcement of laws, it is an abomination to ignore the same law and embark on “enemy” hunt.

While we remain resolved against any move that will jeorpardise freedom of the press or hinder the press from performing their duties, we are also of the opinion that the media should appreciate the ideology that those seeking equity must come with clean hands and, therefore, ensure strong adherence and application of the ethics of the profession in the discharge of their functions.

Nigerians have enjoyed democracy and respect for human rights for little over 18 years and should not be reminded or subjected to an era that sent some persons to self-exile because of authoritarian governance.