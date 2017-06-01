DTSG Okays Asaba Township Stadium Completion, Others

THE Delta State Government has approved the completion of outstanding works and spectators’ stand/tartan track of Asaba Township Stadium, Asaba, the state capital.

This was one of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council(EXCO) meeting held in Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The approval is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, that the stadium will host an international athletics competition in 2018.

Speaking after the EXCO meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that approval was also given for the renovation/reconstruction of infrastructural facilities at Urhobo College, Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area, as well as the revalidation of contract approval and payment for additional works for the construction, furnishing and equipping of Model Primary School, Burutu, in Burutu Local Government Area. “The two approvals are a manifestation of the determination of the state government to give children of school age quality education in a conducive learning environment, Mr. Ukah revealed. According to the commissioner, the council further approved the revalidation of the improvement and expansion works of the water supply scheme in Bomadi.This is in addition to the approval of the construction of Trans- Warri/Ode-Itsekiri Bridges and access roads (completion of 12.8 km main alignment) in a bid to link the riverine communities in that axis to the cities of Warri and Effurun and the approval of the dualisation of old Lagos-Asaba road from Emuhu junction to Agbor-Obi in Ika North-East and Ika South Local Government Areas.

