Tackle Herdsmen’s Menace, Kidnapping

TO boost security in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has presented security vans to the Police, saying that bad eggs among herdsmen should be identified.

According to the governor, the police should in particular, tackle the menace of herdsmen and kidnapping as well as ensure peace in the communities.

The governor presented the vehicles which comprises refurbished patrol vans to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who led top functionaries of the Delta Police Command to the occasion yesterday in Asaba.

“We are worried by the menace of herdsmen in our communities and we believe that the police requires all necessary assistance to enable it succeed in tackling crime in our state; people who are parading as herdsmen with dangerous weapons should be stopped because, we are aware of genuine herdsmen who have lived with our people over the years without any hiccups,” Governor Okowa observed, adding, “no criminal should hide in the guise of herdsmen to perpetuate evil; the police should be vigilant and flush out the bad eggs among the herdsmen, issues of kidnapping, armed robbery and others should be checked because, we want a peaceful state for speedy development.”

The governor, who lauded the Commissioner of Police for initiating refurbishment of broken down patrol vehicles of the police, asserted that there is the need to continually carry out maintenance of existing equipment and plants to ensure their effective utilisation and productivity.

“We provided the resources to refurbish and service these grounded vehicles in the state Police Command to improve mobility and security in the state; I believe that in this era of recession, we need to have maintenance culture where existing vehicles and equipment are maintained for optimal efficiency and productivity; even when the economy improves and new vehicles are provided, we still need to carry out maintenance of existing ones,” the governor said.

Earlier, Mr. Ibrahim said that the vehicles were refurbished through the financial support of the state government and they would be distributed to various units of the police across the state for effective patrol of the state. He called for partnership with government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and communities in the provision of security in the state, observing that security should be the duty of everyone as the police was ready to receive necessary information from the public to check criminal activities.