Ofagbe Technical College Principal Demoted Over Alleged Incompetence

BY SUNDAY EGEDE THE Principal, Ofagbe

Technical College in

Isoko North Local

Government Area of Delta

State, Mr. Isaiah Aludu has

been demoted and transferred

out of the school with

immediate effect by the

Technical and Vocational

Education Board (TVEB).

Executive Secretary of

TVEB, Comrade Mike Akpobire,

who was speaking in

an interactive session with

the people of Ofagbe during

an advocacy and sensitisation

visit to the community

on Wednesday, directed the

most senior Vice Principal

in the college, Mr. Michael

Okoro to take over the administration

of the school

in acting capacity until a

substantive principal was

posted to the school.

Akpobire, who was accompanied

by the Chairman

of the Board, Mrs.

Clara Obanoh and first

member of the Board, Engr.

Smart Ikem among others,

also, directed the demoted

principal to appear before

the board in Asaba to clear

some allegations levelled

against him by members of

Ofagbe community.

He disclosed that Mr.

Aludu would be formally

transferred to the Post

Primary Education Board

(PPEB) after appearing before

the TVEB, adding that

the demoted principal was

not relieved of his position

as principal because of the

allegation levelled against

him by the community.

According to him, the decision

of the board to transfer

Aludu was essentially

based on the observation

made by some officials of

the board during their visit

to the school where he was

allegedly found to be incapable

to effectively oversee

the day to day administration

of the school.

He disclosed that the

TVEB would soon embark

on transfer of teachers who BY SUNDAY EGEDE THE Principal, Ofagbe

Technical College in

Isoko North Local

Government Area of Delta

State, Mr. Isaiah Aludu has

been demoted and transferred

out of the school with

immediate effect by the

Technical and Vocational

Education Board (TVEB).

Executive Secretary of

TVEB, Comrade Mike Akpobire,

who was speaking in

an interactive session with

the people of Ofagbe during

an advocacy and sensitisation

visit to the community

on Wednesday, directed the

most senior Vice Principal

in the college, Mr. Michael

Okoro to take over the administration

of the school

in acting capacity until a

substantive principal was

posted to the school.

Akpobire, who was accompanied

by the Chairman

of the Board, Mrs.

Clara Obanoh and first

member of the Board, Engr.

Smart Ikem among others,

also, directed the demoted

principal to appear before

the board in Asaba to clear

some allegations levelled

against him by members of

Ofagbe community.

He disclosed that Mr.

Aludu would be formally

transferred to the Post

Primary Education Board

(PPEB) after appearing before

the TVEB, adding that

the demoted principal was

not relieved of his position

as principal because of the

allegation levelled against

him by the community.

According to him, the decision

of the board to transfer

Aludu was essentially

based on the observation

made by some officials of

the board during their visit

to the school where he was

allegedly found to be incapable

to effectively oversee

the day to day administration

of the school.

He disclosed that the

TVEB would soon embark

on transfer of teachers who Speaking through the

President-General of Ofagbe

community, Mr. Matthew

Akpofa; the First Member

in the Governing Council

of Delta State Polytechnic,

Ozoro, Hon. Gabriel Alebi;

the pioneer Speaker of Delta

State House of Assembly,

Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro

and Emmanuel Akpokina,

the people of Ofagbe called

for the removal of the principal

of the school who,

they alleged, was not capable

of running the school

administratively,