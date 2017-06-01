BY SUNDAY EGEDE THE Principal, Ofagbe
Technical College in
Isoko North Local
Government Area of Delta
State, Mr. Isaiah Aludu has
been demoted and transferred
out of the school with
immediate effect by the
Technical and Vocational
Education Board (TVEB).
Executive Secretary of
TVEB, Comrade Mike Akpobire,
who was speaking in
an interactive session with
the people of Ofagbe during
an advocacy and sensitisation
visit to the community
on Wednesday, directed the
most senior Vice Principal
in the college, Mr. Michael
Okoro to take over the administration
of the school
in acting capacity until a
substantive principal was
posted to the school.
Akpobire, who was accompanied
by the Chairman
of the Board, Mrs.
Clara Obanoh and first
member of the Board, Engr.
Smart Ikem among others,
also, directed the demoted
principal to appear before
the board in Asaba to clear
some allegations levelled
against him by members of
Ofagbe community.
He disclosed that Mr.
Aludu would be formally
transferred to the Post
Primary Education Board
(PPEB) after appearing before
the TVEB, adding that
the demoted principal was
not relieved of his position
as principal because of the
allegation levelled against
him by the community.
According to him, the decision
of the board to transfer
Aludu was essentially
based on the observation
made by some officials of
the board during their visit
to the school where he was
allegedly found to be incapable
to effectively oversee
the day to day administration
of the school.
He disclosed that the
TVEB would soon embark
President-General of Ofagbe
community, Mr. Matthew
Akpofa; the First Member
in the Governing Council
of Delta State Polytechnic,
Ozoro, Hon. Gabriel Alebi;
the pioneer Speaker of Delta
State House of Assembly,
Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro
and Emmanuel Akpokina,
the people of Ofagbe called
for the removal of the principal
of the school who,
they alleged, was not capable
of running the school
administratively,