Why Restructuring Nigeria Is Inevitable —Edevbie

The DELTA sTsTATE Commissioner

of Finance, Mr. David EdevBIe, has said that restructuring will aid the growth of the country’s

economy as it will aid equitable distribution of resources

in the country.

Among other benefits, he said, restructuring would lead to increased Gross Domestic Product, (GSP). Stable exchange rate and Effective privatization of government – owned enterprises.

Edevbwie added, “We also need to restructure

our macro- economic policy. As somebody, who has been involved for quite some years now, I can say there is need for continuous restructuring of policy. We need to move from labour intensive to higher level of use of technology.

“This economy is not being funded adequately. Funding is when you are mobilizing resources maximally

and you are mobilizing

additional resources to aid some benefits as much as your budget can take.

When you have an economy

that by your own choice you have chosen to under fund for whatever reasons, whether, it is ignorance or challenges, there is bound to be issues.

“For privatization to take place, there are four things to be considered. But what we have done in the past is that we are allocating resources by region or ethnic conglomeration

or by business interest. We have to go back to having units; we have to go beyond the region. Until we have a government that touches the people directly, we will be postponing the evil day. Now that we have a chance to restructure, let us do it now”, he said.

In a separate interview, the Manager of Eco bank, Mr. Johnson Okonkwo said Nigeria is a developing nation

in terms of endowment, but we have to accept that there is a problem. The idea of restructuring is to make sure that resources are effectively

utilized at the base where those funds are coming

from rather than being transferred to the centre that is very far.

“You leverage and you can give more money to those who may not have enough resources. If you restructure,

you are giving power to areas where resources come from and for areas that don’t have resources, they are covered

by leverage, he said.’’

He suggested that the economic policies of the country also needed to be restructured for adequate funding.