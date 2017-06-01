Host Community Devt Funds Removal From PIB A Slap On Niger Delta —Pemu

Emmanuel Ogheneoeovo

The Chairman of Urhobo Ethnic Oil and Gas HOSTCOM NATIONALITY, Comrade

Festus Pemu, has condemned the removal of the Host Community Development

Funds from the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, passed by the Senate and signed into law by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, describing it as anti- Niger Delta and also a slap on the face of the oil bearing

communities in the region. Pemu, made this known in Warri, in a chat with our correspondent.

He lamented the silence over the enforcement of the Local Content Act in the bill, saying, its passage has further confirmed

our belief that Nigeria hates anything that concerns the Niger-Delta.

“How can we explain the removal of funds that were supposed to be set aside for the development of our communities that are being devastated and left in ruins by oil exploration and production with the effect lasting for generations if not in a lifetime.” Is this not the height of nepotism and wickedness

and to think that we also have Legislators

from the region who are part of the senate

is only making us feel worthless.

“The 10 per cent of whatever these companies

make that was earlier earmarked to be set aside for the development of the host communities is nothing compared to the sufferings our people go through on a daily basis, the health risk, the environmental

hazards, the water pollutions and many other crisis arising from their presence in our communities. So the host community development funds and the total implementation

of the Local Content Act are the minimum

our people can get. There is nothing to be happy about, the bill signed into law is nothing but enslaving us and deepen our bondage,” he said.