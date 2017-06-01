PDP Will Be Stronger In Unity –Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be stronger if they are united and work for common purpose.

Speaking at a rally of the party in Sapele organised by the Delta Central PDP, Governor Okowa urged members of the party to remain united as the future of the party remains bright. Governor Okowa was unanimously endorsed for second term at the ceremony which witnessed a harvest of decampees from other political parties including House of Assembly members who won their elections on the platform of other political parties and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Paulinus Akpeki.

At the well attended rally, Governor Okowa disclosed that ahead of the local government elections, candidates of the party for the local government council elections would emerge through a free, fair and acceptable process.

“I join the party chairman to receive our people who have come back and for those who have not been with us in the past, who have come to join us today, you have come to test what it is to belong to this family, the PDP family”, Governor Okowa said, stating, “I want to thank all our leaders, we are here as a family, this is the very first rally we have had since I came into office and it is very successful.”

He continued, “the future is better and greater for us as a family, we should remain

united as members of the PDP, we will continue to work hard, so that every Deltan will continue to sing the same song, our government

will continue to engage our youths for them to be gainfully employed, we have started it and many persons will benefit to become employers

of labour”.

At the rally tagged, “Delta Central Mega Rally”, prominent politicians in the PDP came out to endorse Governor Okowa, saying his activities within two years in office have qualified him to be the Governor of oil-rich Delta State till 2023.

Those who spoke at the rally where thousands of persons defied the rain to sing the praises of Governor Okowa include a chieftain of the PDP and former Minister for Information, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire who stated, “you (Governor Okowa) will do full term, here in Delta Central, we decree that Senator Okowa will be Governor till 2023”.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri at the rally which also witnessed harvest of decampees from other political parties asserted at about 2 pm that, “Your Excellency, since 10 am, the people of Delta Central have been dancing, celebrating your two years in office, we are here to show that we love what you are doing and to tell the world that there is no other political party in Delta Central other than the PDP; there is no vacancy in the party come 2019.”

Chairman of the PDP in South-South zone, Brother Emma Ogidi and the party’s State Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso received the decampees who included members of the Delta State House of Assembly who won their elections on the platform of other political parties and an APC chieftain, Chief Paulinus Akpeki back to the PDP.

According to Esiso, “in 2019, it will be Governor Okowa again, the Urhobo nation appreciate you because of what you have done, we are here today to celebrate progress, to celebrate prosperity, members of our party who left for other political parties are back to the family they belong to, the PDP, we are one family”.